Ana Navarro

'The View' Co-host Ana Navarro Slams Ex-Pal Pam Bondi's 'Embarrassing' MAGA Makeover After 'SNL' Parody — 'These People May Not Need Much Help to Look Dumb'

Composite photo of Ana Navarro and Pam Bondi
Source: The View/YouTube; MEGA

Ana Navarro has known Pam Bondi 'for a long time.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Ana Navarro went off on her former friend Pam Bondi on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although Navarro had previously defended Donald Trump’s selection of Pam Bondi as Attorney General, her opinions have clearly changed.

Ana Navarro Thinks Pam Bondi Loves People Talking About Her

Photo of Ana Navarro
Source: The View/YouTube

Ana Navarro said she hasn't 'spoken' to Pam Bondi 'in a few years.'

"I’ve known Pam Bondi for a long time," Navarro said. "I haven’t spoken to her obviously in a few years but, this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida who was an affable, nice [person]."

She lauded Saturday Night Live’s parody of Bondi that recently aired, noting, "These people may not need much help to look dumb."

Interestingly, Bondi also seemed to like being parodied on SNL, stating she loves Amy Poehler in a post on X.

"I think she’s loving this. I think she’s loving the fact that it’s, you know—that we are talking about her this morning—is probably raising her stock with the MAGA base, but, frankly I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and an embarrassment," she continued.

Source: The View/YouTube

Pam Bondi being parodied was discussed on 'The View.'

Ana Navarro and Pam Bondi Were Drinking Buddies

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro called Pam Bondi's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee 'one of the worst performances.'

Navarro also criticized Bondi’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, stating it “is going to go down in history as one of the worst performances by an attorney general in front of Congress.”

In a 2024 episode of The View, Navarro revealed she and Bondi were drinking buddies.

"I don’t want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people," Navarro revealed at the time, "but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was Attorney General of Florida and she would come to Miami. We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She’s not a kook."

Ana Navarro Said Pam Bondi Was 'One of the Better Picks' Donald Trump Had Made

Photo of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro previously said Pam Bondi is 'a mainstream Republican who turned MAGA.'

When Trump officially announced Bondi as part of his cabinet, Navarro appeared on AC360 to discuss her.

"I know Pam Bondi very well," she stated. "Pam Bondi, like many other Republicans, is a mainstream Republican who turned MAGA."

"I will tell you, she is not an ogre. She is not a jerk. She is not a person who purposely wants to come across as being the kind of person that Matt Gaetz wants to come across as being," she elaborated.

Navarro went on to refer to Bondi as "one of the better picks" Trump had made.

"She has been an early loyalist of Donald Trump back in the 2016 primaries. She was a loyalist of him even though Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio were running. I think with Pam Bondi, he gets loyalty, which matters a lot to him," she added.

Ana Navarro Previously Slammed Donald Trump in a Scathing Post

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro called Donald Trump 'a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and LGBTQ.'

Aside from criticizing Bondi, RadarOnline.com revealed Navarro recently slammed Trump in a scathing post.

After Trump had announced Gloria Gaynor would be part of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors class, Navarro urged her not to do it.

"A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami. She gifted me a keychain that belted out I Will Survive when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries," she said.

"Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host,” she continued. "Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and LGBTQ."

"The gay community in particular helped turn her signature song into an anthem. Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!" she concluded.

Gaynor ignored Navarro’s plea and ended up accepting the award.

