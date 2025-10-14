'The View' Co-host Ana Navarro Slams Ex-Pal Pam Bondi's 'Embarrassing' MAGA Makeover After 'SNL' Parody — 'These People May Not Need Much Help to Look Dumb'

"I’ve known Pam Bondi for a long time," Navarro said. "I haven’t spoken to her obviously in a few years but, this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida who was an affable, nice [person]."

She lauded Saturday Night Live’s parody of Bondi that recently aired, noting, "These people may not need much help to look dumb."

Interestingly, Bondi also seemed to like being parodied on SNL, stating she loves Amy Poehler in a post on X.

"I think she’s loving this. I think she’s loving the fact that it’s, you know—that we are talking about her this morning—is probably raising her stock with the MAGA base, but, frankly I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and an embarrassment," she continued.