Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Never Adopted Amid 20-Year Baby Battle — 'I Want My Own DNA in a Little Person!'

But in her latest interview, she disclosed why she never felt the urge to adopt in a bid to become a mother.

Aniston said: "There's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it.

"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

Aniston, who's made peace with her infertility, continued: "It just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was...it's very emotional, especially in the moment when (doctors) say 'That's it,' because there is a weird moment when that happens."