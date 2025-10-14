Your tip
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Never Adopted Amid 20-Year Baby Battle — 'I Want My Own DNA in a Little Person!'

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she does not want to adopt a child, despite her struggles to conceive naturally.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she does not want to adopt children amid her struggles to conceive naturally.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star, 56, has spoken out about her 20-year baby battle once again, after addressing factors last week regarding why she's yet to become a mom.

'My DNA' Only

Aniston says she desired her 'own DNA in a little person'.

But in her latest interview, she disclosed why she never felt the urge to adopt in a bid to become a mother.

Aniston said: "There's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it.

"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

Aniston, who's made peace with her infertility, continued: "It just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was...it's very emotional, especially in the moment when (doctors) say 'That's it,' because there is a weird moment when that happens."

'It Just Wasn't In The Plan'

The 'Friends' star admits she's made peace with her infertility.

Aniston recalled the times she thought she and past partners "would have made some good kids" but the moment usually passed "within three seconds."

Earlier this month, the Emmy winner explained why she decided to pen a "Fed Up" essay in the Huffington Post in 2016 where she declared, "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child."

"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes," she explained.

Pitt's Adoption Choice

Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt adopted thee children with former wife Angelina Jolie.

"That's not anybody's business. But there comes a point when you can't not hear it – the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me – I'm just a human being. We're all human beings.

"That's why I thought, 'What the hell?' because I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF. So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue."

Aniston was married to two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt for five years until their January 2005 separation — five months after he began filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with his future second ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

picture of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Source: MEGA

The star's marriage to second husband Justin Theroux lasted just two years.

The couple formerly known as "Brangelina" went on to adopt three children — sons Maddox, 24 and Pax, 21, plus daughter Zahara, and welcome biological kids Shiloh, 19; as well as welcome twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 — most of whom are now estranged from the 61-year-old Fight Club star.

Aniston met her Wanderlust castmate Justin Theroux in 2011 while he was living with his "blindsided" girlfriend of 14 years, Heidi Bivens, and they tied the knot in a 2015 before splitting in 2017.

In March, Theroux remarried — in a secret ceremony — to new love Nicole Brydon Bloom.

