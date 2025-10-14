Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Justin Trudeau Romance after Receiving Fan Proposal Live on Stage During London Show

But there romance was outed last week courtesy of pictures showing the couple kissing and cuddling on Perry's yacht.

A witness who took the snaps last month, said: "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.

"I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

Following the steamy moment, Trudeau ex-wife Sophie has shared a mysterious message about "letting go" of love in a new social media post.

Television host Sophie, 50, spoke about the art of not holding on to love in a new Instagram post uploaded on Monday.

"Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she said.

"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?

"Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."