Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Justin Trudeau Romance after Receiving Fan Proposal Live on Stage During London Show
Oct. 14 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET
Katy Perry has broken her silence on her new romance with Justin Trudeau after receiving a marriage proposal from a fan live on stage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the gesture prompted the singer, 40, to come clean about her relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister, who she's been rumored to have dated since the summer.
Not Just About The Brits
During her show in London on Monday night as part of her Lifetimes work tour, Perry said she had to turn down the surprise marriage proposal due to her romance with Trudeau, 53.
She laughed: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."
Katy also added: "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?
"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."
Perry, who previously had relationships with Brits Orlando Bloom and Russell Brand, and Trudeau kicked off speculation about a budding romance in July when they were spotted having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, just weeks after she announced her split from fiancé Bloom, 48.
Summer Romance
But there romance was outed last week courtesy of pictures showing the couple kissing and cuddling on Perry's yacht.
A witness who took the snaps last month, said: "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.
"I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."
Following the steamy moment, Trudeau ex-wife Sophie has shared a mysterious message about "letting go" of love in a new social media post.
Television host Sophie, 50, spoke about the art of not holding on to love in a new Instagram post uploaded on Monday.
"Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she said.
"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?
"Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."
Ex-Wife's Telling Post
Sophie continued: "But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.
"A single smile can echo across a lifetime, grief also lives there. I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace.
"So maybe, love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open hearted in the face of impermanence.
"We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way."
Sophie split from Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Trudeau cannot believe he's dating the pop star — and Perry is chuffed a politician has fallen for her charms.
An insider said: "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."