Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Katy Perry

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Justin Trudeau Romance after Receiving Fan Proposal Live on Stage During London Show

Picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry finally broke her silence on her romance with Justin Trudeau during a concert in London on Monday night.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Katy Perry has broken her silence on her new romance with Justin Trudeau after receiving a marriage proposal from a fan live on stage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the gesture prompted the singer, 40, to come clean about her relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister, who she's been rumored to have dated since the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Not Just About The Brits

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry was responding to a fan's marriage proposal when referring to Trudeau.

Article continues below advertisement

During her show in London on Monday night as part of her Lifetimes work tour, Perry said she had to turn down the surprise marriage proposal due to her romance with Trudeau, 53.

She laughed: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."

Katy also added: "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."

Perry, who previously had relationships with Brits Orlando Bloom and Russell Brand, and Trudeau kicked off speculation about a budding romance in July when they were spotted having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, just weeks after she announced her split from fiancé Bloom, 48.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Romance

Picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Perry and Trudeau have been dating since the summer, according to claims.

Article continues below advertisement

But there romance was outed last week courtesy of pictures showing the couple kissing and cuddling on Perry's yacht.

A witness who took the snaps last month, said: "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.

"I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

Following the steamy moment, Trudeau ex-wife Sophie has shared a mysterious message about "letting go" of love in a new social media post.

Television host Sophie, 50, spoke about the art of not holding on to love in a new Instagram post uploaded on Monday.

"Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she said.

"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?

"Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Wife's Telling Post

Picture of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie recently posted a message about letting go of love.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Dog the Bounty Hunter's son, Garry Chapman, was involved in a high-speed crash that killed one teen.

EXCLUSIVE: Dogs the Bounty Hunter's Family Faces Another Tragedy — Reality Star's Police Officer Son Garry Chapman Fired From Force After High-Speed Crash Killed One Teen

reba mcentire engaged rex linn proposed dolly parton help

EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Got the Ring! Country Queen's Longtime Boyfriend Rex Linn Finally Popped the Question After Five Years of Dating... All Thanks to Dolly Parton

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie continued: "But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.

"A single smile can echo across a lifetime, grief also lives there. I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace.

"So maybe, love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open hearted in the face of impermanence.

"We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Trudeau cannot belevee he's dating Perry, say his pals.

Sophie split from Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Trudeau cannot believe he's dating the pop star — and Perry is chuffed a politician has fallen for her charms.

An insider said: "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.