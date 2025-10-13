Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance: Pals Claim 'Geek' Ex Canadian Prime Minister 'Cannot Believe the Glamorous Pop Star Is Into Him'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in dreamland, dating Katy Perry, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal pals of the politician, 53, describe him as a "geek" who cannot believe someone as glamorous as the Roar singer, 40, has actually fallen for him.
Regular Correspondance
The pair’s romance was recently made public when they were pictured kissing aboard Perry’s yacht, with cheeky Trudeau putting his hand on the singer’s backside.
And insiders believe the couple have been secretly dating since the start of the summer.
A source claimed: "They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other."
Relationship rumors began to swirl in July after singer Perry and Trudeau were seen dining together at the swanky Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, Canada.
It came a month after Perry announced she had split from Brit actor Orlando Bloom, 48.
At the time, neither Perry nor Trudeau commented on the romance claims.
Star-Struck
The source continued: "He's a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."
Perry and Trudeau were pictured on her yacht, the 78-foot Caravelle, off Santa Barbara in California, last month.
The singer, in a swimsuit, and shirtless Trudeau, were caught in a clinch when a passenger on a tourist boat took a picture and recognized him from his tattoo.
Perry split from Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom, with whom she has daughter Daisy Dove, five, in January.
It became public in June.
The pair had been engaged since 2019, but released a joint statement saying they "have been shifting their relationship to focus on co-parenting."
Trudeau's High-Profile Split
Trudeau, who split from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 49, in 2023 after two decades of marriage, was initially keen to keep the relationship under wraps.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "He's always been private, but after those photos surfaced, he's become extremely protective. He feels his trust was broken, and he doesn't want anyone knowing he's still seeing Katy."
And the pop star also got a thrill from keeping the romance secret.
The insider claimed: "Katy finds the secrecy exciting – she says it gives things a bit of an edge. She's keeping it relaxed, but she's genuinely invested in him."
Jealous Orlando Bloom?
A friend of Perry's says Bloom has recently become jealous of her growing closeness to Trudeau.
The source claimed: "He puts on a front about being mature and at peace with it, but watching her move on so fast has clearly thrown him. He's been in touch more lately and has even told friends he's wondering if ending it was a mistake."
According to insiders, Perry has brushed off Bloom's renewed attention.
"She feels he had his opportunity and wasted it," the source explained. She's moved on now and believes he's only reacting because there's suddenly someone else in the picture."