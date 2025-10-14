EXCLUSIVE: Dogs the Bounty Hunter's Family Faces Another Tragedy — Reality Star's Police Officer Son Garry Chapman Fired From Force After High-Speed Crash Killed One Teen

Tristan Hollis, 17, was killed after a car driven by Archie Hale, who was suspected of driving while intoxicated, crashed while being tailed by 24-year-old Chapman, the son of reality star Duane Chapman and his fifth wife, the late Beth Chapman .

Dog the Bounty Hunter 's son, Garry Chapman, a Priceville, Alabama, police officer , has been fired after he was involved in a high-speed chase that left a teenager dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The chase began in Priceville before crossing over into Hartselle, a neighboring town.

Hale narrowly missed hitting two other vehicles before he slammed into the minivan carrying Hollis and three other teens at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Main Street in Hartselle around 8:30 p.m. on September 6.

Hollis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three other teens were all injured and hospitalized, one in critical condition, as was Hale, whose car ended up in a ditch.

Locals questioned the wisdom of conducting a high-speed chase on what they described as a "small" road.

"Main Street is like literally two car lengths wide, and to be going that fast down that road, really there's only one thing that can happen at the end of that, especially getting into a busy intersection," said witness Matthew Moore.

"I feel like once you get into Hartselle, call it off," added local Emily Robbins, who said Hollis was her son's friend and was "polite and sweet."