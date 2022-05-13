Amy Duggar Demands Disgraced Cousin Josh Be Sentenced To '20 Plus Years' In Prison For 'Sick' Crimes Ahead Of Sentencing

Amy King (née Duggar) shared that she wants to see her disgraced cousin, Josh Duggar, be punished to the fullest extent of the law ahead of his sentencing this month.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Please do not send me the graphic/sick details of Josh Duggar's case," King wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday following reports of family and friends begging for leniency from the judge on Josh's behalf.