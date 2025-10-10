Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Exclusive Details

Illinois Governor Begs Trump's Family to 'Intervene'... and Claims Prez Desperately 'Needs Mental Health Help' Amid Rumors He's Battling Dementia — 'He Says Crazy Things'

Photo of Donald Trump, JB Pritzker
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump needs serious help according to JB Pritzker

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's family has to step in and save the apparent ailing president... at least that is what Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker thinks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The politician questioned Trump's mental health after he warned Prtizker should be arrested for failing to protect ICE agents.

Article continues below advertisement

Pritzker Begs Trump's Family To Help President

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of JB Pritzker
Source: MEGA

Pritzker, a vocal voice against Trump, claimed he's suffering from mental health issues.

"I do not expect to be arrested, and the president of the United States says a lot of crazy things," Pritzker said on The Daily Blast podcast, as he added fuel to the rumors Trump is suffering a mental breakdown.

He explained: "I genuinely think there is something wrong with him. I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."

"I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States," the 60-year-old added.

Earlier this week, Trump called for Pritzker's and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Says A Lot Of Crazy Things'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rumors of Trump's mental health breakdown have spread, with some claiming he has dementia.

He rambled on Truth Social: "Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" The remarks came after Trump deployed the National Guard to Chicago and other urban areas.

Both Illinois and Chicago filed a lawsuit alleging the former reality star's actions were "unlawful and dangerous."

During his podcast interview, Pritzker once again ripped into Trump.

He said: "Meanwhile, you know, he says a lot of crazy things. He doesn’t have the authority to arrest elected officials or really anybody, where you don’t have any, you know, example of a crime being committed, and I find it ironic that this guy who's a 34-time convicted felon, is saying that I should be jailed.

"I've never been accused of or convicted of, or, you know, gone on trial for anything. He's the guy who’s done that so many times and cheated, by the way, in civil court."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of JB Pritzker
Source: MEGA

Trump called for Pritzker's arrest after the govenor 'failed to protect ICE agents.'

RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment, but was told they were not able to respond because of the "Democrat Shutdown."

Abigail Jackson, the White House spokeswoman, later added, "Pritzker’s family should intervene to get him to a dietician."

Pritzker and Trump have made it clear they are not fans of one another, as the president previously told reporters the governor "should spend more time in the gym."

In response, Pritzker, who has been vocal over his dislike of the president, labeled Trump a "bully, and added, "The president, of course, himself is not in good shape."

The feud has even spread to family members, after Pritzker urged his followers not to stand by while Trump ruins the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Jr.'s Joins Feud

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old president has been accused of suffering from dementia.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Melania and Donald Trump

Melania Trump Teases White House Christmas Decorations Nearly Seven Years After Audio Clip of First Lady Complaining About Holiday Responsibilities Leaked

Photo of Donald Trump

Nobel Committee Takes Brutal Dig at Donald Trump After Prez Shamelessly Campaigned For Peace Prize... As White House Slams Putting 'Politics Over Peace'

During a speech given at the New Hampshire Democratic party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in April, Prizker said: "It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once."

He continued: "Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," he added in a room filled with everyone from activists to donors.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have."

While Pritzker received a round of applause and cheers for his words, not everyone was clapping, as Trump's eldest child, Don Jr., quickly took to X to throw a tantrum.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?" the 47-year-old cried at the time.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.