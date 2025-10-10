Illinois Governor Begs Trump's Family to 'Intervene'... and Claims Prez Desperately 'Needs Mental Health Help' Amid Rumors He's Battling Dementia — 'He Says Crazy Things'

"I do not expect to be arrested, and the president of the United States says a lot of crazy things," Pritzker said on The Daily Blast podcast, as he added fuel to the rumors Trump is suffering a mental breakdown.

He explained: "I genuinely think there is something wrong with him. I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."

"I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States," the 60-year-old added.

Earlier this week, Trump called for Pritzker's and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's arrest.