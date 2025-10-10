Illinois Governor Begs Trump's Family to 'Intervene'... and Claims Prez Desperately 'Needs Mental Health Help' Amid Rumors He's Battling Dementia — 'He Says Crazy Things'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's family has to step in and save the apparent ailing president... at least that is what Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker thinks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The politician questioned Trump's mental health after he warned Prtizker should be arrested for failing to protect ICE agents.
Pritzker Begs Trump's Family To Help President
"I do not expect to be arrested, and the president of the United States says a lot of crazy things," Pritzker said on The Daily Blast podcast, as he added fuel to the rumors Trump is suffering a mental breakdown.
He explained: "I genuinely think there is something wrong with him. I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
"I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States," the 60-year-old added.
Earlier this week, Trump called for Pritzker's and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's arrest.
'He Says A Lot Of Crazy Things'
He rambled on Truth Social: "Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" The remarks came after Trump deployed the National Guard to Chicago and other urban areas.
Both Illinois and Chicago filed a lawsuit alleging the former reality star's actions were "unlawful and dangerous."
During his podcast interview, Pritzker once again ripped into Trump.
He said: "Meanwhile, you know, he says a lot of crazy things. He doesn’t have the authority to arrest elected officials or really anybody, where you don’t have any, you know, example of a crime being committed, and I find it ironic that this guy who's a 34-time convicted felon, is saying that I should be jailed.
"I've never been accused of or convicted of, or, you know, gone on trial for anything. He's the guy who’s done that so many times and cheated, by the way, in civil court."
RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment, but was told they were not able to respond because of the "Democrat Shutdown."
Abigail Jackson, the White House spokeswoman, later added, "Pritzker’s family should intervene to get him to a dietician."
Pritzker and Trump have made it clear they are not fans of one another, as the president previously told reporters the governor "should spend more time in the gym."
In response, Pritzker, who has been vocal over his dislike of the president, labeled Trump a "bully, and added, "The president, of course, himself is not in good shape."
The feud has even spread to family members, after Pritzker urged his followers not to stand by while Trump ruins the country.
Don Jr.'s Joins Feud
During a speech given at the New Hampshire Democratic party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in April, Prizker said: "It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once."
He continued: "Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," he added in a room filled with everyone from activists to donors.
"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have."
While Pritzker received a round of applause and cheers for his words, not everyone was clapping, as Trump's eldest child, Don Jr., quickly took to X to throw a tantrum.
"Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?" the 47-year-old cried at the time.