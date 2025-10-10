Nicole Kidman Admits She's 'Survived A Lot' While Speaking Up About 'Devastating' and 'Painful' Life Changes Amid Keith Urban Split

Kidman said: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."

She continued: "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times.

"You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

The Oscar winner added that the "best part" about life and getting older is the experiences you gain and the lessons those experiences can provide.

She explained: "So you go, 'Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now. Or, 'Maybe I haven't been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.'"