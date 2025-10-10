Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Admits She's 'Survived A Lot' While Speaking Up About 'Devastating' and 'Painful' Life Changes Amid Keith Urban Split

picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has opened up about 'devastating' and 'painful' life changes in candid chat post-marriage split.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman has spoken up about "devastating" and "painful" life changes amid her divorce from Keith Urban.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 58, also told of her determination to get through tough times during a candid new interview, released just over a week after news of her separation from the country star sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Is A Way Through'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The Aussie says she's determined to get through tough times.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman said: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."

She continued: "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times.

"You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

The Oscar winner added that the "best part" about life and getting older is the experiences you gain and the lessons those experiences can provide.

She explained: "So you go, 'Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now. Or, 'Maybe I haven't been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Pain 'Does Pass'

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman says pain 'does pass', as she faces up to single life following split from Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

Before tying the knot with Urban, 57, in 2006, the movie star was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. The pair adopted two kids together, Connor, 30, and Bella, 32, before splitting after 11 years.

Kidman added: "I want to be able to share and impart the things I've learned. I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot.

"I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned."

Although the Babygirl star clarified that she doesn't want to tell "people what to do," she is "more than happy" to pass along what she has learned along the way of her own life.

"People can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway," the Eyes Wide Shut star said. "That's true, right? So it's more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I've learned, take from it what you will."

Article continues below advertisement

Shock Separation

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

The 'Babygirl' star's split from Urban sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg

'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Addresses 'Rude' Behavior And Claims She's Taken 'A lot of Hits' Over Controversial Comments On Show

Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly's Final Days? — Inside Parton's Major Health Issues as She Can 'Barely Get Out of Bed'... After Death Rumors Spread

Article continues below advertisement

As for what keeps her feeling vibrant, energized, and motivated, Kidman said she is just "grateful" to be alive and "a part of this world."

"I'm grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally," she shared.

"Also, my children (give me the) purpose of being their protector and their guide, promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there's always a safe place to grow up in."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
maggie baugh, keith urban, nicole kidman
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram;MEGA

Urban's new guitarist, Maggie Baugh, is one of the women linked with Urban.

Kidman and Urban’s split was confirmed on September 29, one day before the Aquaman actress filed for divorce from the country superstar after 19 years of marriage.

It’s been reported since that Urban is rumored to be dating "two women", including his new guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25.

He has also been linked to fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, 32, who has reportedly been a "shoulder to cry on" during his marriage breakup.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.