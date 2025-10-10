Nicole Kidman Admits She's 'Survived A Lot' While Speaking Up About 'Devastating' and 'Painful' Life Changes Amid Keith Urban Split
Nicole Kidman has spoken up about "devastating" and "painful" life changes amid her divorce from Keith Urban.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 58, also told of her determination to get through tough times during a candid new interview, released just over a week after news of her separation from the country star sent shockwaves through Hollywood.
'There Is A Way Through'
Kidman said: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."
She continued: "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times.
"You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."
The Oscar winner added that the "best part" about life and getting older is the experiences you gain and the lessons those experiences can provide.
She explained: "So you go, 'Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now. Or, 'Maybe I haven't been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.'"
Pain 'Does Pass'
Before tying the knot with Urban, 57, in 2006, the movie star was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. The pair adopted two kids together, Connor, 30, and Bella, 32, before splitting after 11 years.
Kidman added: "I want to be able to share and impart the things I've learned. I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot.
"I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned."
Although the Babygirl star clarified that she doesn't want to tell "people what to do," she is "more than happy" to pass along what she has learned along the way of her own life.
"People can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway," the Eyes Wide Shut star said. "That's true, right? So it's more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I've learned, take from it what you will."
Shock Separation
As for what keeps her feeling vibrant, energized, and motivated, Kidman said she is just "grateful" to be alive and "a part of this world."
"I'm grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally," she shared.
"Also, my children (give me the) purpose of being their protector and their guide, promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there's always a safe place to grow up in."
Kidman and Urban’s split was confirmed on September 29, one day before the Aquaman actress filed for divorce from the country superstar after 19 years of marriage.
It’s been reported since that Urban is rumored to be dating "two women", including his new guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25.
He has also been linked to fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, 32, who has reportedly been a "shoulder to cry on" during his marriage breakup.