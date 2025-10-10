Melania Trump Teases White House Christmas Decorations Nearly Seven Years After Audio Clip of First Lady Complaining About Holiday Responsibilities Leaked

The topic of Christmas and Melania is a dicey one, as leaked recordings from Donald Trump's first term in office showed she was not a fan of having to get the White House ready for the big holiday.

"I'm working like a, my a-- off at Christmas stuff," she said in a recording that was leaked by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020.

"You know," she elaborated, "who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?"

After the leaked recordings, Melania accused Stephanie of "spitefully" editing recordings, which made it sound as though "Christmas is not significant to me."

"The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent," she said in a statement, noting Christmas is a very important holiday to her and her family.