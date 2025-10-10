Your tip
Melania Trump Teases White House Christmas Decorations Nearly Seven Years After Audio Clip of First Lady Complaining About Holiday Responsibilities Leaked

Melania Trump teased White House Christmas decorations nearly seven years after leaked audio of her complaining about the holiday.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

It's never too early for Melania Trump to get ready for Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On her X account for the Office of the First Lady, Melania showed herself walking through a room at the White House and placing a Christmas ornament down on a decorated table.

Melania Trump Getting Ready for Christmas

Source: @FirstLadyOffice/X

Melania Trump was seen getting ready for Christmas in a new video clip.

Melania walked through the room to place the ornament down while piano music played in the background. And while it may seem a little early to get ready for Christmas, Melania recently revealed she's selling a line of Christmas ornaments.

The ornaments are being called the 250 collection in honor of next year’s semiquincentennial and are split between three depicting U.S. landmarks and three featuring patriotic imagery.

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania placed an ornament down on a decorated table in a new video.

Melania Trump's Christmas Ornament Collection

Photo of Melania Trump's Christmas ornament collection
Source: USAMEMORABILIA.COM

Melania debuted her own line of Christmas ornaments.

The landmarks include the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and Mount Rushmore. All of the ornaments also have President Trump’s signature and an "option" for a "unique digital collectible." According to the website, the orders will take approximately 10-12 weeks to ship, and the ornaments are priced at $75-90 apiece, with $465 netting the entire set.

"I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments," Melania said in a statement about her new collection.

“This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans,” she added.

Melania Trump's Christmas Scandal

Melania Trump ranted about Christmas in leaked audio years ago.

The topic of Christmas and Melania is a dicey one, as leaked recordings from Donald Trump's first term in office showed she was not a fan of having to get the White House ready for the big holiday.

"I'm working like a, my a-- off at Christmas stuff," she said in a recording that was leaked by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020.

"You know," she elaborated, "who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?"

After the leaked recordings, Melania accused Stephanie of "spitefully" editing recordings, which made it sound as though "Christmas is not significant to me."

"The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent," she said in a statement, noting Christmas is a very important holiday to her and her family.

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump claimed Christmas is a very important holiday to her and her family.

Melania Trump Slammed for Her Ornaments

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania was slammed for 'grifting' with her Christmas ornament collection.

After Melania debuted her Christmas ornament collection, many were critical of her on X, with one person calling her and Donald the "griftiest, grifting couple ever" and another similarly noting this was a case of "more grifting."

"They love to grift," another person shared. "Money is their 'god."

