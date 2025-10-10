EXCLUSIVE: The 'Many Cracks' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage' Are Now 'Impossible to Ignore'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's once fairy-tale partnership is under growing strain, with sources close to the couple telling RadarOnline.com the "many cracks" in their marriage have now become "impossible to ignore."
After five years in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be facing mounting personal and professional pressures amid reports of renewed peace talks between Harry and senior royal aides to get him back into the royal family.
Royal Tensions And Peace Talks
While the discussions could pave the way for the 41-year-old prince to return to royal duties in some capacity, Meghan, 44, is said to be reluctant to engage – a stance insiders say has caused rising tension behind closed doors.
A source familiar with the situation said: "It's becoming clear that things aren't as smooth as they once were. Harry's started to reflect on some of the choices they made, particularly over how they left the royal family. He's been admitting that the way it all played out has weighed heavily on him."
Separate Lives in California
The Sussexes, who married in 2018 and share two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before settling in Montecito, California.
Their move sparked a series of public clashes with the royal household, from their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey to their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, which detailed his rift with King Charles, 76, and his brother, Prince William, 43.
But royal observers say the mood has shifted in recent months, following a meeting in July between the King's communications officer and two of Harry's advisers. It was seen as a tentative first step toward reconciliation.
"For the first time in a long while, real conversations are happening," a royal insider said. "The issue is that Meghan's keeping her distance from it all, and that's driving a wedge between them."
Those close to the couple say Harry has grown "restless and homesick" while Markle remains focused on her professional projects, including her lifestyle brand As Ever and her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
Harry Caught In The Middle
"They're starting to lead very separate lives," said one source. "Harry is often away in the U.K. or focused on his charitable work, while Meghan is deeply involved in her own projects. It's creating a gap between them that's becoming harder to close."
Another insider described Harry as "caught in the middle" – as he is torn between loyalty to his wife and his desire to rebuild ties with his family. "People have definitely noticed that Meghan's chosen not to take part in the discussions," a source said.
"It's put Harry in a difficult position, as he's trying to mend things with his family by himself. Those around the Palace feel for him, but they can see the pressure this is putting on the marriage."
Prince William 'Staggered' Over How 'Dying' Dad King Charles Allowed Estranged Brother Prince Harry 'Back Into the Fold' After Five-Year Feud
Struggles Behind The Glamour
Royal aides reportedly believe a potential thaw between Harry and the monarchy could deepen the rift with Meghan.
"There's a feeling within Buckingham Palace that Harry's never really settled into Hollywood life," said one palace source. "He doesn't have a strong circle around him there, and it's obvious he misses the routine and purpose he once had."
Financial pressures have also fueled speculation.
Their Netflix and Spotify deals have been significantly scaled back, leading to what one insider described as a "sense that their American dream is slipping."
The source said: "All the fame and money haven't given them the fulfilment they were hoping for. The strain showing in their marriage really stems from that disappointment."
Another source close to the royal household added: "People can see the tension building between Harry and Meghan. It's unfortunate, but not a total surprise. Harry's proud and won't give up easily – yet those close to him say the pressure is starting to show. The real question is whether their relationship can withstand it."