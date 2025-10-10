Prince William 'Staggered' Over How 'Dying' Dad King Charles Allowed Estranged Brother Prince Harry 'Back Into the Fold' After Five-Year Feud
Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
King Charles taking steps to welcome Prince Harry back into the royal fold after five years of estrangement from his family has caused tension between future king Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed William, 43, has been "staggered" by his cancer-stricken father's decision to take steps to mend the relationship with Harry, 41, who he met with face-to-face in September for the first time in 19-months.
William Annoyed Harry is Being Treated 'Like a Prodigal Son'
While William is said to be enraged over the possibility of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle being welcomed back into the family after five-years of mud-slinging and drama, Kate is not only open to the idea but supports reconciliation.
A source said: "William is staggered that his father's allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure.
"One of the things that irks him most is Kate's been pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve.
"William was very clear all the way along that he didn't support it, and the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn't sit well with him at all."
Despite his wife and father not seeing eye-to-eye with him on the Sussexes issue, William has apparently refused to stop his campaign against Harry and Meghan.
The insider continued: "Now, despite his empathetic protestations, he's being ignored by his father on the subject.
"That hasn't stopped William from making his feelings known to Kate, and he's imploring her back to him in this and stay away from Harry when he next flies over.
"It's a very tricky position for her because all she wants is peace."
Charles Shares Kate's Views on Peace
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles met Harry for tea at Clarence House in London on September 18, a meeting many viewed as a significant step in rebuilding the father and son's tattered relationship.
Sources revealed plans for there to be more meetings between the monarch and his only son in the future before they make a public show of unity.
A source said: "As everyone knows, things are pretty tense at the moment between William and Charles, and this is right at the top of the list of things they disagree on.
"It's taken his Majesty a long time to soften his stance towards Harry, but at this point in time, he shares Kate's belief that life is too short for petty grudges. Despite all the ups and downs of years gone by, Harry is still his flesh and blood, and deserves to be treated with dignity."
The insider noted: "He's not suggesting that the door should be open for him to return to royal duty, but it's the King's view that there's no reason why Harry should be totally ostracized.
Charles is said be "saying openly that he looks forward to more visits with his son, grandchildren and even his daughter-in-law in the very near future."