Prince William 'Staggered' Over How 'Dying' Dad King Charles Allowed Estranged Brother Prince Harry 'Back Into the Fold' After Five-Year Feud

While William is said to be enraged over the possibility of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle being welcomed back into the family after five-years of mud-slinging and drama, Kate is not only open to the idea but supports reconciliation.

A source said: "William is staggered that his father's allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure.

"One of the things that irks him most is Kate's been pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve.

"William was very clear all the way along that he didn't support it, and the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn't sit well with him at all."