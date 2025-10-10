EXCLUSIVE: How 'Hormones' Bust-Up at Center of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's 'Irreparable' Rift Was 'Way Worse' Than Anyone Thought

At the time, Kate, now 43, had recently given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, while Meghan, now 44, was preparing for the most publicized royal wedding in decades.

According to Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the row erupted when Markle told Kate she might be suffering from "baby brain" after the new mother forgot something trivial during a conversation. Kate, reportedly still physically and emotionally raw from childbirth, was said to have taken deep offense.

"You talked about my hormones," she told Markle, according to Spare. "We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones."

Jobson's book claims the exchange quickly escalated way beyond what Harry has stated, with Prince William stepping in to defend his wife.

And a palace source told us: "William thought Meghan had crossed a line. He felt she was being disrespectful to Kate at a vulnerable time. He wanted to make it clear that certain things just aren’t said in royal circles."