EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested for Felony Fraud in Maryland
Oct. 10 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
A Real Housewives star and her husband are in major trouble with the law, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to a media outlet, Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were booked on criminal fraud charges and arrested.
What Were Wendy and Eddie Osefo Charged With?
According to documents, Wendy is facing 16 charges, including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. She's also facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.
At this time, Eddie's charges remain unclear.
Wendy and Eddie were booked on Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland, where mugshots were taken of them.
What Alleged Fraud Did the Couple Commit?
While nothing has been officially confirmed, an insider exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com what they believe it has to do with.
"In 2024, Wendy claimed her home was burglarized," the source shared. "The arrest has to do with them allegedly faking the burglary."
Indeed, a search on Maryland's Court cases pulls up all of Wendy's charges. The charges are listed as "FALSE/MISLEADING INFO FRAUD" with multiple having an offense date of 4/8/2024.
Interestingly, the date her home was reported to have been robbed was 4/7/2024.
More Details on the Robbery
According to a report at the time, the burglary allegedly took place while Wendy and Eddie were vacationing in Jamaica with their family.
Sources at the time claimed thieves snatched a lot of Wendy's jewelry as well as designer handbags, including a few Birkin ones.
"My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion," Wendy said in a statement when the incident occurred. "We thank God no one was home... so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced."
The original news outlet that reported the arrest obtained the prosecution's bail documents. In them, sheriff's deputies alleged Wendy was seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she'd reported stolen in the robbery.
An investigation also found multiple items Wendy and Eddie claimed were stolen had been purchased and returned to a store "where a full refund was provided to the alleged burglary."
The documents note the couple reported $450,000 in personal property loss from the alleged robbery to an insurance company.
Another 'RHOP' Star Had Legal Issues
Wendy isn't the first RHOP star to have legal issues.
As fans know, Karen Huger recently finished serving jail time, having been released early after only serving six months.
In December 2024, Huger was found guilty of a DUI and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. She was due to serve a full 365 days.
After crashing her car into a tree, Huger was arrested on March 19, 2024. After police suspected she'd been imbibing, Huger was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person and other counts.
On March 20, 2024, Huger took to Instagram to share the following statement: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”
She detailed she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their talk “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.”
“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she continued. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”
Since getting out of prison, Huger has not released any new statements.