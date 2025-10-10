EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested for Felony Fraud in Maryland

Wendy isn't the first RHOP star to have legal issues.

As fans know, Karen Huger recently finished serving jail time, having been released early after only serving six months.

In December 2024, Huger was found guilty of a DUI and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. She was due to serve a full 365 days.

After crashing her car into a tree, Huger was arrested on March 19, 2024. After police suspected she'd been imbibing, Huger was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person and other counts.

On March 20, 2024, Huger took to Instagram to share the following statement: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

She detailed she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their talk “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.”

“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she continued. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Since getting out of prison, Huger has not released any new statements.