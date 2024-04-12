'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo's Home Burglarized While on Vacation: 'My Family and I are Devastated'

Wendy, who debuted on RHOP in the fifth season, has been a significant presence on the show.

Aside from her role as a reality TV star, Wendy is also an accomplished individual in her professional life. As an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education and a political commentator, she has demonstrated her expertise and knowledge in various fields.

Born in Nigeria, the Bravo star moved to the United States at a young age and has since built a successful career for herself. Her husband, Eddie, is an attorney who recently ventured into a new business opportunity.

The couple has openly shared details about Eddie's new venture in the cannabis industry during season 8 of RHOP.