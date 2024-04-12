'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo's Home Burglarized While on Vacation: 'My Family and I are Devastated'
Dr. Wendy Osefo, known for her role in the Real Housewives of Potomac, faced a difficult when her home in Finksburg, Maryland, was burglarized while she was vacationing with her family, RafarOnline.com has learned.
The incident happened while Wendy, her husband Eddie Osefo, and their three children were on a trip to Jamaica.
The burglary was discovered upon their return from the tropical getaway, where Wendy had been actively sharing moments from their vacation at the Azul Beach Resort Negril. Several of the 39-year-old TV personality's valuable items were taken, including multiple Birkin bags and jewelry.
"My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced," she told TMZ.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the "theft was reported to their office on Sunday" but did not provide further details as "the investigation is still ongoing."
Wendy, who debuted on RHOP in the fifth season, has been a significant presence on the show.
Aside from her role as a reality TV star, Wendy is also an accomplished individual in her professional life. As an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education and a political commentator, she has demonstrated her expertise and knowledge in various fields.
Born in Nigeria, the Bravo star moved to the United States at a young age and has since built a successful career for herself. Her husband, Eddie, is an attorney who recently ventured into a new business opportunity.
The couple has openly shared details about Eddie's new venture in the cannabis industry during season 8 of RHOP.
Wendy's home, which has been featured on the show on multiple occasions, serves as a backdrop for her personal and professional life.
In a video for Bravo Insider, she showcased various parts of her residence, including her impressive library adorned with diplomas, a stylish bedroom, and an all-white living room and kitchen.
A few years ago, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsely and her husband, PK, were the victims of a home invasion during which she was threatened at gunpoint.