EXCLUSIVE: Jailed 'Real Housewives' Trainwreck Karen Huger 'Terrified She's Going to Be Targeted by Street-Thug Inmates Behind Bars'
REAL Housewives star Karen Huger thought she'd get a few months for her latest DUI offense, but the judge tossed her behind bars for a year – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the high-maintenance glamour-puss is in a panic... scared stiff that she'll be the target of vicious street-thug inmates from day one.
"She's terrified what will become of her," a source told us. "She's a celebrity, and quite rightly, she'll be singled out as a target."
They also warned: "She's just a skinny, bony thing – how will she defend herself?"
On February 26, the 61-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star, who is worth $1.5million, was sentenced to two years in the slammer, with one year suspended, at Maryland's Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Huger was found guilty of DUI, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision but acquitted of reckless driving in a car accident last March.
An insider added the fashionista's "blood must have run cold when the sentence was handed down".
They added: "But the other Housewives were saying, 'What did she expect?' It was her fourth DUI!
"The hope is that she gets out early for good behavior, but that's not a comfort."
Huger was immediately tossed into a county lockup in Boyds, Md., that's home to 1,028 men and women inmates.
"One year seems like a lifetime" to Huger, said another source.
They added: "She's also drowning in legal bills. She's having total panic attacks, insomnia, and not eating.
"It's one big nightmare and going to be brutal after living a life of luxury."