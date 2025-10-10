Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Whoopi Goldberg

'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Addresses 'Rude' Behavior And Claims She's Taken 'A lot of Hits' Over Controversial Comments On Show

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg admitted she's been 'rude' during past interviews.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Talk about a hot topic! Whoopi Goldberg dished about how she's been branded "rude" during interviews over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The View moderator, 69, opened up about the subject during the Thursday, October 9, episode of the ABC daytime show. The confession came as the panel discussed California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter's controversial interview, during which she was branded "egotistically arrogant" and "unhinged" toward a reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Been Rude'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg admitted to getting 'rude' with reporters in interviews.

Lone conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin defended CBS reporter Julie Watts' line of questioning, during which Porter, 51, threatened to walk out, claiming she was upset after being asked too many follow-up questions.

"We've all had bad days. People can find me being rude. But that was a journalist asking totally fair questions for our job. If you can't answer those, you can't be governor. She did sit through the rest of the interview and eventually finished it but that's the job to represent 39 million people in the state," Griffin, 36, explained.

Goldberg fired back, "Well, you know, because I have done this, I have been rude to people, I have said to journalists, 'No, this is what, this is my answer,' and they'll say, 'No, but I've asked other people.' I say, 'No, no, this is what I'm telling you."

"I've been rude, and that's my point," the Ghost star huffed.

Article continues below advertisement

'Just a Human Being'

Photo of Julie Watts and Katie Porter
Source: CBS News/YouTube

Katie Porter's interview quickly went viral after she threatened to walk out over being asked too many follow-up questions.

Sara Haines jumped in to say about Porter, "I would expect something different from her," while Goldberg once again went to bat for the former congresswoman's abrasive behavior.

"No, she's just another human being. I'm sorry, they're all human beings," the Sister Act star said in Porter's defense before cutting things off to take a commercial break.

Article continues below advertisement

'We've Got to Do Better'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg has served as The View's moderator since 2007.

Goldberg wasn't done with the topic, though.

She went on to add that other female Democratic politicians have been accused of bad behavior after the panel primarily called out Republicans in the prior segment, seemingly feeling the need not to get singled out for being too one-sided politically.

After the break, Goldberg noted, "And just before any of you start texting or writing to the New York Post or talking about, 'Oh, she only mentioned Republicans, I will say that Nancy Pelosi's been accused of yelling at people, as has Amy Klobuchar, so now I didn't just name only Republicans."

"My point, our point, is it's not a good thing to do. Everybody seems to do it, and we've got to do better, okay? All right," Goldberg sighed.

The View has been hit with numerous accusations over how the show has become too woke and liberal in recent years, becoming a left-wing echo chamber with few conservative voices or opinions.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly's Final Days? — Inside Parton's Major Health Issues as She Can 'Barely Get Out of Bed'... After Death Rumors Spread

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney Plans Taking Relationship with Scooter Braun ‘To the Next Level’ by Moving in Together — Just Three Months After They Started Dating

Tired of 'Taking Hits'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of The View cast
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldbeg said she's tired of taking 'hits' in the press over what she says.

The EGOT winner lamented about how she is portrayed in the press.

"So here's something. Well, because, you know, any time I say something, some press comes out, and they kind of twist it to make it like I'm a really insane person," Goldberg told her fellow panelists.

"But you know what, I take a lot of those hits, and I don't like it as much as I used to."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.