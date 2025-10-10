'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Addresses 'Rude' Behavior And Claims She's Taken 'A lot of Hits' Over Controversial Comments On Show

Lone conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin defended CBS reporter Julie Watts' line of questioning, during which Porter, 51, threatened to walk out, claiming she was upset after being asked too many follow-up questions.

"We've all had bad days. People can find me being rude. But that was a journalist asking totally fair questions for our job. If you can't answer those, you can't be governor. She did sit through the rest of the interview and eventually finished it but that's the job to represent 39 million people in the state," Griffin, 36, explained.

Goldberg fired back, "Well, you know, because I have done this, I have been rude to people, I have said to journalists, 'No, this is what, this is my answer,' and they'll say, 'No, but I've asked other people.' I say, 'No, no, this is what I'm telling you."

"I've been rude, and that's my point," the Ghost star huffed.