'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Addresses 'Rude' Behavior And Claims She's Taken 'A lot of Hits' Over Controversial Comments On Show
Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Talk about a hot topic! Whoopi Goldberg dished about how she's been branded "rude" during interviews over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View moderator, 69, opened up about the subject during the Thursday, October 9, episode of the ABC daytime show. The confession came as the panel discussed California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter's controversial interview, during which she was branded "egotistically arrogant" and "unhinged" toward a reporter.
'I've Been Rude'
Lone conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin defended CBS reporter Julie Watts' line of questioning, during which Porter, 51, threatened to walk out, claiming she was upset after being asked too many follow-up questions.
"We've all had bad days. People can find me being rude. But that was a journalist asking totally fair questions for our job. If you can't answer those, you can't be governor. She did sit through the rest of the interview and eventually finished it but that's the job to represent 39 million people in the state," Griffin, 36, explained.
Goldberg fired back, "Well, you know, because I have done this, I have been rude to people, I have said to journalists, 'No, this is what, this is my answer,' and they'll say, 'No, but I've asked other people.' I say, 'No, no, this is what I'm telling you."
"I've been rude, and that's my point," the Ghost star huffed.
'Just a Human Being'
Sara Haines jumped in to say about Porter, "I would expect something different from her," while Goldberg once again went to bat for the former congresswoman's abrasive behavior.
"No, she's just another human being. I'm sorry, they're all human beings," the Sister Act star said in Porter's defense before cutting things off to take a commercial break.
'We've Got to Do Better'
Goldberg wasn't done with the topic, though.
She went on to add that other female Democratic politicians have been accused of bad behavior after the panel primarily called out Republicans in the prior segment, seemingly feeling the need not to get singled out for being too one-sided politically.
After the break, Goldberg noted, "And just before any of you start texting or writing to the New York Post or talking about, 'Oh, she only mentioned Republicans, I will say that Nancy Pelosi's been accused of yelling at people, as has Amy Klobuchar, so now I didn't just name only Republicans."
"My point, our point, is it's not a good thing to do. Everybody seems to do it, and we've got to do better, okay? All right," Goldberg sighed.
The View has been hit with numerous accusations over how the show has become too woke and liberal in recent years, becoming a left-wing echo chamber with few conservative voices or opinions.
Tired of 'Taking Hits'
The EGOT winner lamented about how she is portrayed in the press.
"So here's something. Well, because, you know, any time I say something, some press comes out, and they kind of twist it to make it like I'm a really insane person," Goldberg told her fellow panelists.
"But you know what, I take a lot of those hits, and I don't like it as much as I used to."