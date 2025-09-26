EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton's 'Now Unbreakable' Bond With King Charles is Set to Rock the Monarchy

One courtier claimed: "Charles depends on Catherine more than most realize. He values her composure, her sense of discretion, and her steadiness. He has even spoken of her as the daughter he never had. But such closeness isn't coming without consequences – it stirs unease in other quarters."

The strain comes amid a delicate period for the monarchy. Earlier this year, Charles met his younger son, Prince Harry, 41, in London for the first time in 19 months.

Harry's estranged older brother William was said to be deeply unhappy about the encounter, which took place against his wishes, and relations between the brothers remain at rock bottom.