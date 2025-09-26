EXCLUSIVE: Beatles Drugs Secret — How Paul McCartney and John Lennon Were Reunited By Shared Love of LSD

On March 21 of that year, Lennon, then 26, accidentally took acid during a recording session at Abbey Road.

Leslie said: "John reached into a silver snuff box looking for an upper, but instead he ended up taking a tab of LSD. He suddenly stopped singing and told (Beatles producer) George Martin he wasn't feeling well. Paul and George Harrison quickly realized what had happened and rushed to get him off the roof before he thought he could fly."

That night, McCartney, also then 26, chose to take the drug alongside his partner.

Leslie said: "Paul decided this was the moment to 'get with John.' He wanted to be with him in his misery and fear, but also to reconnect with him on a deeper level. It was Paul reaching out."