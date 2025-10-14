Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Diane Keaton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton 'Knew She Was Going to Die Last Year' — And How She Composed Christmas Song As 'Comfort Blanket' for 'Soon-to-be-Grieving' Adopted Children

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: @dianekeaton/youtube

Diane Keaton wanted to make sure to leave her kids with a memorable gift.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Diane Keaton spent her final months creating what she called her "comfort blanket" – a tender Christmas song she said was meant to console her "soon-to-be-grieving" children, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Annie Hall star, who died on October 11 at age 79, had told friends she wanted her music to "wrap her family in love when she no longer could."

The Oscar-winning actress recorded First Christmas late last year – her first and only solo single – just months before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

A Song of Love and Farewell

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton spent her final months recording her first and only solo song.

Article continues below advertisement

The song, co-written with close friend and longtime collaborator Carole Bayer Sager and songwriter Jonas Myrin, tells of the ache of celebrating the holidays without a loved one. The lyrics now read like a haunting premonition, including the lines, "Now I wish that I could let go, it's a silent night, it's another year, the first Christmas without you here."

According to a music industry source who worked with her, Keaton had told friends she "knew her time was coming" and wanted to leave "something soft and lasting" for her children.

The insider claimed: "Diane told us this song wasn't just about loss – it was about love surviving it. She said, 'When I'm gone, I want them to play it and feel me still singing to them.'"

Keaton long collaborated closely with Sager, who described being "stunned" by the actress's frail appearance in her final weeks.

A source claimed of Keaton: "She was so thin at the end, but still had her glow and twinkle in her eye. She called the song her comfort blanket – a way to hold her kids when she couldn't. Working on First Christmas together was her way of saying goodbye without saying it."

Article continues below advertisement

Recording Her 'Comfort Blanket'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton co-wrote the track with Carole Bayer Sager and Jonas Myrin.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton and Sager first met in the 1980s and reconnected during the pandemic. Myrin, who played piano on the track, said Keaton poured her soul into the session.

He recalled: "To have been trusted to help bring her lifelong dream of recording an original song to life is something I'll carry with me forever. First Christmas, which I co-wrote with Carole and produced for Diane last year, became her first and final song, and now those words hold a meaning I could have never imagined."

Behind the scenes, friends said Keaton's health had deteriorated rapidly after the Los Angeles wildfires forced her to leave her longtime home. "She was heartbroken about losing that house," a close friend said.

"It wasn't just a property – it was part of her identity. After the move to Palm Springs, she became more reclusive. It's like she knew she needed peace to say goodbye on her own terms."

Article continues below advertisement

'First Christmas' became her final farewell to her children, Dexter and Duke.

Article continues below advertisement

Facing the End with Grace

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton shared on Instagram that the song brought her peace and comfort.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Trapped' Wife Sarah Ferguson 'Would Love to Move Out of Their Shared Home' — But is Too 'Old, Tired and Fearful to Strike Out Alone'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sex Shock – How Balding Royal's 'Hair Treatment Impotence' Has Made 'Absolutely No Difference' in Marriage to Meghan Markle as They 'Have Barely Been Intimate Since Birth of Second Child'

Article continues below advertisement

Sager recalled visiting her a few weeks before her death.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," she said. "She had lost so much weight. I was kind of stunned. But she was still full of ideas, talking about future songs. That's the part that breaks my heart – she wasn't done creating."

In November last year, when First Christmas was released, Keaton wrote on Instagram: "This song is so close to my heart. I hope it brings you some peace and comfort this holiday season, like it does for me."

At the time, fans praised the actress for revealing such a raw and vulnerable side of herself.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A Mother’s Lasting Legacy

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Friends feared she faced a secret cancer relapse before her death at 79.

Keaton had often spoken about her lifelong passion for music. "I had a fantasy of being a nightclub singer that I carried through even into my early twenties," she once said. "I sang a couple of gigs, but I was not very good. Still, I love singing ballads and sad songs – it's just so much fun."

The movie star, who became a mother in her 50s after adopting her daughter Dexter, now 29, and son Duke, 25, once said, "Motherhood was not an urge I could resist."

Friends say First Christmas was her way of ensuring her children would never face a "silent night without her voice."

Keaton twice battled skin cancer, and pals fear she had a secret diagnosis that the illness had returned last year – around the same time she recorded First Christmas.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.