EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Trapped' Wife Sarah Ferguson 'Would Love to Move Out of Their Shared Home' — But is Too 'Old, Tired and Fearful to Strike Out Alone'

Gushing emails from Fergie have been published in which she pays tribute to the shamed financier following his release from jail on child sex offenses. In the correspondence, she issued a groveling apology to Epstein for publicly disassociating herself from her "supreme friend" when it emerged he had bailed her out financially.

She also claimed she had only done so to save her career as a children's author.

A source close to Ferguson has now told RadarOnline.com: "Sarah feels utterly trapped. She's furious that, after everything she's survived – cancer, heartbreak, humiliation – she's now being pulled back into Andrew's and the Epstein mess again. She'd love to move out of Royal Lodge, but she's terrified of what that would mean. She's older, she's tired, and she's afraid of being completely alone."

The friend added: "There's no love left there with Andrew as a partner, but she's been tied to him for decades. He's her past and, in some sad way, her safety net. Even when he ruins her peace, she still feels responsible for him."