Edwin Castro, $2Billion Powerball Winner, Sparks Massive Controversy as He Purchases Properties Scorched in California Fires... After Losing His Own $3.8Million Malibu Dream Home in Deadly Blaze

Source: MEGA

Edwin Castro has been buying up lots where homes were destroyed in January's Eaton fire.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

The nation's richest Powerball winner is using part of his fortune to buy fire-ravaged lots where houses once stood in his hometown, but not everyone is thrilled with his intentions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Edwin Castro won $2billion in 2022, buying his lucky ticket at a gas station in Altadena, California. The Eaton fire leveled the town in January, and Castro's purchase of 15 burned-out lots so far has left some residents terrified about what he might do with the rebuilds and how it could forever change the city.

Castro's Plans Revealed

Photo of Eaton fire aftermath.
Source: MEGA

Much of Altadena was destroyed by the horrific Eaton fire in January.

Castro, 33, revealed he's spent about $10million so far on various lots around Altadena, where he plans to build homes for families looking to return to the charred foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. He took home a $997.6million lump sum in lottery winnings after taxes.

Nine thousand homes and businesses were destroyed in the wind-whipped blaze.

“This is for a family that wants to move in. Those are the people that need to be looked out for right now," Castro told the Wall Street Journal while on a visit to one of the sites.

The former architecture consultant has assembled a small team and has submitted permits for the first two homes.

Castro is maintaining the area's charming Craftsman-style houses to replace those that burned to the ground. The first two three-bedroom homes will have that unique architecture and additional residential units on the properties.

Not 'Giving Away' Homes

Photo of Eaton fire aftermath.
Source: MEGA

The wind-whipped fire came down from the foothills and scorched the town.

While Castro is helping out the town he grew up in, he isn't completely handing out the houses to those in need.

“The profit margin doesn’t need to be egregious. But I’m not building these homes just to give them away," he explained.

Castro is competing to build multiple properties with two other developers based in San Diego and Arizona, who have also been snapping up lots sold by those who either decided not to rebuild or couldn't afford to.

Traumatized residents hope that Castro's ties to the community will make him more inclined to build single-family homes rather than duplexes and apartment buildings, as has been the fear.

"I feel better about him than anybody else because he’s from the area," resident Joel Bryant told the WSJ.

However, one person on X was highly critical, writing, "Edwin Castro won the Cali Powerball, 2billion. Took a 1billion payout, minus taxes. Bought several mansions. One in Malibu burned down. Now he is buying up land at fire sale prices. The owners were refused rebuild permits on?"

Castro Breaks Silence On Controversy

Photo of Edwin Castro
Source: MEGA

Castro was the sole winner of a $2billion lottery ticket he purchased in Altadena.

After the WSJ article was published on Sunday, October 12, Castro took to X two days later to explain himself directly.

"When I won, I promised myself I’d use the blessing to make a difference. Rebuilding Altadena isn't business, it’s homecoming. The goal is simple: bring families back, keep the community alive, and build something that lasts beyond headlines," he wrote, while the comments are restricted.

The Southern California native told the outlet he planned not to purchase any more properties in Altadena beyond the ones he's already snapped up. "It's too much work,” he said. "Imagine a 10-year project. That’s a good chunk of your life."

Losing His Own Home

Photo of Edwin Castro burned Maliby mansion
Source: MEGA

Castro's Malibu beach mansion was reduced to ash in the Palisades fire.

Castro will be returning to Altadena to build a home of his own. He was a renter in the community before hitting it big with Powerball.

One of his first major purchases was a $25.5million Hollywood Hills mansion in February 2023.

Castro then bought a stunning $3.8million beachfront mansion in Malibu. Sadly, the 3-bedroom, 2-bath property was destroyed in the January Palisades fire.

Now he wants to build his dream home in Altadena and can't wait to fill it with a family.

Castro said it will be "Willy Wonka-esque,” including whimsical secret underground rooms.

“I want to have kids like yesterday,” he told the outlet. "It’s about family. Family is important."

