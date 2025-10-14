Edwin Castro, $2Billion Powerball Winner, Sparks Massive Controversy as He Purchases Properties Scorched in California Fires... After Losing His Own $3.8Million Malibu Dream Home in Deadly Blaze

Castro, 33, revealed he's spent about $10million so far on various lots around Altadena, where he plans to build homes for families looking to return to the charred foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. He took home a $997.6million lump sum in lottery winnings after taxes.

Nine thousand homes and businesses were destroyed in the wind-whipped blaze.

“This is for a family that wants to move in. Those are the people that need to be looked out for right now," Castro told the Wall Street Journal while on a visit to one of the sites.

The former architecture consultant has assembled a small team and has submitted permits for the first two homes.

Castro is maintaining the area's charming Craftsman-style houses to replace those that burned to the ground. The first two three-bedroom homes will have that unique architecture and additional residential units on the properties.