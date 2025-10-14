Letitia James 'Housing Fugitive Criminal' Who Was Arrested Twice for Assaulting Cops in Virginia Home Amid Fraud Case

Thompson, 36, told a grand jury in June that she had been living at James' home, which is valued at almost $240,000, rent-free. James, who has been vocal about her disdain for President Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution in regard to securing a mortgage for the home.

The 66-year-old has denied all the allegations against her.

James has been on Trump's radar ever since she persuaded a New York judge to find the controversial politician liable for fraud in a civil case in February 2024. However, an appeals court threw out the financial penalty of over $450million, but still upheld the finding that he committed fraud.

It is because of this that James' supporters claim Trump wants to see her crash and burn.