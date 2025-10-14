Your tip
Home > Politics

Letitia James 'Housing Fugitive Criminal' Who Was Arrested Twice for Assaulting Cops in Virginia Home Amid Fraud Case

Photo of Letitia James
Source: MEGA

Letitia James' month continues to get worse.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Letitia James is believed to have housed a fugitive inside her home in Virginia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The New York Attorney General has reportedly allowed her grandniece, Nakia Thompson, and Thompson's three kids to live at the residence since 2020.

Who Is The 'Fugitive' Living At James' Home?

Photo of Letitia James
Source: MEGA

James is being accused of housing a 'fugitive.'

According to the Daily Mail, Thompson is officially listed as an "absconder" who is being sought by authorities in North Carolina for failing to finish her probation.

Keith Acree, a communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, explained: "Ms Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision.

"An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina."

According to Acree, Thompson claimed alleged crimes of assault and trespass are considered "non-extraditable" due to their low level.

Trump's Is No Fan Of James

Photo of Nakia Thompson
Source: North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Offender Public Information

James' grandniece, Nakia Thompson, is listed as an 'absconder.'

Thompson, 36, told a grand jury in June that she had been living at James' home, which is valued at almost $240,000, rent-free. James, who has been vocal about her disdain for President Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution in regard to securing a mortgage for the home.

The 66-year-old has denied all the allegations against her.

James has been on Trump's radar ever since she persuaded a New York judge to find the controversial politician liable for fraud in a civil case in February 2024. However, an appeals court threw out the financial penalty of over $450million, but still upheld the finding that he committed fraud.

It is because of this that James' supporters claim Trump wants to see her crash and burn.

'Blindsided' By James Indictment?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been after James ever since the New York Attorney General urged a court to find him liable for fraud.

Trump did himself no favors against the allegations when he accidentally posted a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his Truth Social account, crying about his "enemies" not being punished.

"What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia?" the 79-year-old asked in the letter. "They're all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.

"We can't delay any longer; it's killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"

It was reported Bondi and top Justice Department leaders were blindsided when Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, presented a case to a grand jury seeking to indict James.

Photo of Letitia James
Source: MEGA

James could be locked away for decades if convicted.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, notable for interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars, and other senior officials at the DOJ had expected Halligan might proceed with the indictment, despite prosecutors recommending against it. However, they were unaware Halligan had already brought the case before the grand jury until after it occurred, according to sources.

Despite the report, a department spokesperson stated: "The Justice Department is united as one team in our mission to make America safe again, and as stated previously, Lindsey Halligan is fully supported by the AG, DAG, and the entire team at Main Justice."

James is now facing up to 30 years in prison per count, along with a $1million fine on each count, if she is convicted.

