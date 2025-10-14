EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sex Shock – How Balding Royal's 'Hair Treatment Impotence' Has Made 'Absolutely No Difference' in Marriage to Meghan Markle as They 'Have Barely Been Intimate Since Birth of Second Child'

Harry's thinning hair has long been a source of insecurity. Once known for his full, flame-colored locks, the Duke has been noticeably balding for more than a decade.

In recent years, he is said to have turned to pharmaceutical treatments to hold on to what remains. Both finasteride and minoxidil are commonly prescribed to combat male-pattern baldness but carry risks of headaches, mood changes, and sexual dysfunction.

A source claimed to RadarOnline.com: "Harry is very self-conscious about his hair. He's been using a mix of treatments for a while now. He knows there are potential side effects, but the truth is, it doesn't really matter to him anymore. Friends say there's been little intimacy between him and Meghan for a long time, since the birth of their second child. They live more like colleagues or co-parents than a couple."