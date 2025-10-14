EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sex Shock – How Balding Royal's 'Hair Treatment Impotence' Has Made 'Absolutely No Difference' in Marriage to Meghan Markle as They 'Have Barely Been Intimate Since Birth of Second Child'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's battle against baldness has taken a very intimate turn, with friends claiming the Duke of Sussex's use of hair-loss medication has left him indifferent to the risks of impotence – because his marriage to Meghan Markle has been virtually sexless for years.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the 41-year-old royal is said to be relying on a cocktail of finasteride and minoxidil to slow his hair loss, even as those close to him say the side effects are "a price he's not worried about paying."
The Duke's Growing Insecurity
Harry's thinning hair has long been a source of insecurity. Once known for his full, flame-colored locks, the Duke has been noticeably balding for more than a decade.
In recent years, he is said to have turned to pharmaceutical treatments to hold on to what remains. Both finasteride and minoxidil are commonly prescribed to combat male-pattern baldness but carry risks of headaches, mood changes, and sexual dysfunction.
A source claimed to RadarOnline.com: "Harry is very self-conscious about his hair. He's been using a mix of treatments for a while now. He knows there are potential side effects, but the truth is, it doesn't really matter to him anymore. Friends say there's been little intimacy between him and Meghan for a long time, since the birth of their second child. They live more like colleagues or co-parents than a couple."
Trading Intimacy for Vanity
The insider added: "He's joked before about not wanting to go bald like William, but now the joke's on him. He's become obsessed with keeping what's left, even if the meds mess with his hormones. People close to him say he's trading off his manhood for vanity – but at this point, it's about control. His appearance is one of the few things he still feels he can manage."
Photographs taken recently in his adopted home of Montecito show the Duke's crown noticeably thinning, despite earlier speculation that he may have undergone a transplant after appearing with fuller hair in 2016.
Observers have pointed out the contrast between his receding hairline and the digitally enhanced, dark-haired images used in promotional material for his former role at the mental health company BetterUp.
Expert Opinions on His Hair-Loss Treatments
Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Asim Shahmalak, commenting on Harry's condition, said: "Most of Harry's hair loss is around the crown. The baldness gene isn't as dominant in him as it is in William, but he's losing it steadily. Treatments can help delay the process, but they can't stop it entirely."
Medical experts warn the drugs Harry is reportedly taking can carry severe side effects. A London-based hair restoration specialist said, "The combination of finasteride and minoxidil is effective, but it's not without risks. We do see cases of impotence, depression, and other hormonal imbalances. It's a trade-off – particularly for someone under constant public scrutiny."
A Prince Under Pressure
Friends of the Duke suggest his obsession with appearance has grown since moving to Los Angeles.
"He's surrounded by people who look perfect," another source said.
"That environment puts a lot of pressure on him. He's been struggling to fit in, and he hates being reminded that he's aging. For Harry, losing his hair feels like losing control – and he's already lost so much."
Rumors of strain in the Sussexes' marriage have circulated for months, with insiders claiming the couple's relationship cooled after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, four years ago.
"They barely touch," an insider claimed. "Harry still loves Meghan, but the spark is gone. Whether the meds make a difference or not, the bedroom door's been closed for a long time."