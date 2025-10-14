Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sex Shock – How Balding Royal's 'Hair Treatment Impotence' Has Made 'Absolutely No Difference' in Marriage to Meghan Markle as They 'Have Barely Been Intimate Since Birth of Second Child'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is dealing with more issues than just his thinning hair.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry's battle against baldness has taken a very intimate turn, with friends claiming the Duke of Sussex's use of hair-loss medication has left him indifferent to the risks of impotence – because his marriage to Meghan Markle has been virtually sexless for years.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the 41-year-old royal is said to be relying on a cocktail of finasteride and minoxidil to slow his hair loss, even as those close to him say the side effects are "a price he's not worried about paying."

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke's Growing Insecurity

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has battled hair loss with a mix of finasteride and minoxidil.

Harry's thinning hair has long been a source of insecurity. Once known for his full, flame-colored locks, the Duke has been noticeably balding for more than a decade.

In recent years, he is said to have turned to pharmaceutical treatments to hold on to what remains. Both finasteride and minoxidil are commonly prescribed to combat male-pattern baldness but carry risks of headaches, mood changes, and sexual dysfunction.

A source claimed to RadarOnline.com: "Harry is very self-conscious about his hair. He's been using a mix of treatments for a while now. He knows there are potential side effects, but the truth is, it doesn't really matter to him anymore. Friends say there's been little intimacy between him and Meghan for a long time, since the birth of their second child. They live more like colleagues or co-parents than a couple."

Article continues below advertisement

Trading Intimacy for Vanity

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed he ignored the drugs’ risks of impotence and mood changes.

The insider added: "He's joked before about not wanting to go bald like William, but now the joke's on him. He's become obsessed with keeping what's left, even if the meds mess with his hormones. People close to him say he's trading off his manhood for vanity – but at this point, it's about control. His appearance is one of the few things he still feels he can manage."

Photographs taken recently in his adopted home of Montecito show the Duke's crown noticeably thinning, despite earlier speculation that he may have undergone a transplant after appearing with fuller hair in 2016.

Observers have pointed out the contrast between his receding hairline and the digitally enhanced, dark-haired images used in promotional material for his former role at the mental health company BetterUp.

Article continues below advertisement

Expert Opinions on His Hair-Loss Treatments

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry once joked about not wanting to go bald like his brother, Prince William.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Asim Shahmalak, commenting on Harry's condition, said: "Most of Harry's hair loss is around the crown. The baldness gene isn't as dominant in him as it is in William, but he's losing it steadily. Treatments can help delay the process, but they can't stop it entirely."

Medical experts warn the drugs Harry is reportedly taking can carry severe side effects. A London-based hair restoration specialist said, "The combination of finasteride and minoxidil is effective, but it's not without risks. We do see cases of impotence, depression, and other hormonal imbalances. It's a trade-off – particularly for someone under constant public scrutiny."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was Crudely Shot Down by Another MTV Reality Show Before Finding Success and Causing Trouble on 'Jersey Shore'

Photo of Michael Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Family 'Beyond Rage' Over Plans for Huge New In-Depth Docuseries to Probe Abuse Allegations Against 'Pedophile' Pop King

A Prince Under Pressure

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Friends said Harry’s obsession with appearance deepened after moving to Los Angeles.

Friends of the Duke suggest his obsession with appearance has grown since moving to Los Angeles.

"He's surrounded by people who look perfect," another source said.

"That environment puts a lot of pressure on him. He's been struggling to fit in, and he hates being reminded that he's aging. For Harry, losing his hair feels like losing control – and he's already lost so much."

Rumors of strain in the Sussexes' marriage have circulated for months, with insiders claiming the couple's relationship cooled after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, four years ago.

"They barely touch," an insider claimed. "Harry still loves Meghan, but the spark is gone. Whether the meds make a difference or not, the bedroom door's been closed for a long time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.