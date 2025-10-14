Your tip
Kylie Jenner

'No One Asked For This!': Kylie Jenner's Singing Slammed by Fans as Reality Star Releases First Ever Single

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

Kylie Jenner's attempt at becoming a pop star has been slammed by fans who've accused her of using autotune.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner's bid for pop stardom has been slammed by fans, who have branded the reality star "King of Autotune."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mother-of-two, 28, has teamed up with pop duo Terror Jr on the new track, Fourth Strike.

New Pop Princess?

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

Kylie teamed up with pop duo Terror Jr on her new track.

She resurrected her baddie alter ego King Kylie in honor of the song, having launched her first Spotify and Apple accounts under the 2014 retro moniker.

In the track, she croons the bridge and sings, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you, I'm sorry.

"Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body.

"Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends / King Kylie."

Saucy Outfit In Video

Source: YouTube

Kylie sizzles in the video for the track.

King Kylie is a character Kylie most notably embodied in a 2016 video where she promoted her first line of Kylie Cosmetics lip kits

This original clip was soundtracked by the Terror Jr. song 3 Strikes, which led people to believe that Kylie was secretly singing in the song — but she wasn't.

Now, in honor of her cosmetics brand’s 10th anniversary, and the release of the King Kylie Collection, Jenner teamed up with Terror Jr. to actually make a song together.

The video sees Kylie, dressed in leather bra and shorts, being handcuffed by two officers as she sings "I'm on my fourth strike".

Positive Feedback

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

The reality star did earn some praise from fans, who said she has a 'beautiful voice'.

Fans were completely divided over Kylie's new track, with some loving it and others quick to accuse her of using autotune.

Taking to social media, one user commented on the new song saying: "OMG!!!!! BEAUTIFUL VOICE!!! KING KYLIE IS BACK."

"Crazy world I live in. I am hearing Kylie sing," said a second.

"I can’t believe that KYLIE brings us the new KINGKYLIE era again and now with new music? What’s going on OMG," penned a third.

"Kylie Jenner being a POP STAR in 2025 was definitely not on my bingo card, but I'm here for it," added a fifth.

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

One social media user said the track 'hurt my ears'.

Meanwhile in a dedicated Kardashian forum on Reddit, critics accused Kylie of using autotune.

"Is this for real?? Her voice hurt my ears," slammed one.

"Her vocals in the song are somehow much worse than I expected. Not even auto tune could save her," penned a second.

A third wrote: "The auto tune is killing me hahaha she is so embarrassing."

"Auto tune doing the heavy lifting," said a fourth.

While a fifth penned, "Ew the amount of auto tune is nauseating."

Photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie has become a pop star as boyfriend Timothée Chalamet shines in acting world.

And a sixth said on X: "How embarrassing King AutoTune."

While another tweeted a gif of a woman closing her door captioned: "She can keep it. No one asked for this."

It's not the first time Kylie, who is dating Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, has gone viral for her vocal performance, as she was turned into a meme for singing Rise and Shine to wake up her sleeping daughter Stormi in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

