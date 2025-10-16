EXCLUSIVE: New Donald Trump Health Shock — Prez 'Riddled With Arthritis and Knee Condition' That Could See Him Headed for Double Hip Replacement Surgery

Medical experts tell us his unsteady gait and stiff movements may point to worsening arthritis and possible hip deterioration, while whispers inside his inner circle suggest the problems may extend far beyond his joints.

A source close to Trump said: "He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps.

"People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile."

The insider added: "He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to.

"He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking."

Concerns first flared after a video posted earlier this year showed Trump dragging one foot and appearing unsteady as he got out of his golf cart.