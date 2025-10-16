EXCLUSIVE: New Donald Trump Health Shock — Prez 'Riddled With Arthritis and Knee Condition' That Could See Him Headed for Double Hip Replacement Surgery
Oct. 16 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is battling serious mobility issues that could soon force him to undergo double hip replacement surgery – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the 79-year-old president is also showing "worrying signs" of cognitive decline behind the scenes.
Recent footage of Trump dragging his right leg while struggling to exit a golf cart at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has now sparked a new wave of speculation about his health.
Trump Health Fears Erupt
Medical experts tell us his unsteady gait and stiff movements may point to worsening arthritis and possible hip deterioration, while whispers inside his inner circle suggest the problems may extend far beyond his joints.
A source close to Trump said: "He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps.
"People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile."
The insider added: "He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to.
"He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking."
Concerns first flared after a video posted earlier this year showed Trump dragging one foot and appearing unsteady as he got out of his golf cart.
The clip quickly went viral, prompting widespread discussion about his health and renewed scrutiny of his physical fitness as he campaigns for a return to the White House.
One scientist and rehabilitation specialist told us Trump appears to exhibit a "knock knee" condition, formally known as bilateral knee valgus – a misalignment that can cause joint strain and chronic pain, and which will "only get worse" as he ages.
They said: "He appears to have knees that angle inward, which adds strain to the hips and lower back. At his age and height, that kind of alignment can quickly lead to arthritis and lasting mobility problems."
The source added Trump's limited activity level could be worsening the problem.
They said: "With the amount of sitting, constant travel, and reliance on golf carts instead of walking, he's probably developed notable muscle weakness. "That kind of inactivity can easily explain the side-to-side shuffle visible in the video."
Rumors Of Trump's 'Cognitive Decline'
Several other medical professionals we consulted have also suggested Trump's gait could indicate a more serious underlying neurological condition.
A physician, who is not involved in the former president's care, said: "The dragging foot and hesitant movements could indicate a degenerative condition impacting motor function.
"At his age, you have to consider possibilities like Parkinson's or even early dementia-related motor issues."
Rumors of Trump's alleged cognitive decline have circulated in political circles for months, with sources claiming the Republican has occasionally appeared disoriented in meetings.
One longtime associate said: "He occasionally blanks on things he used to remember right away – names, dates, even basic details. It's not dramatic, but people around him see it happening.
"There's real worry about how sharp he still is."
But Trump's team has aggressively dismissed the speculation. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung has declared: "Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals – including corrupt media – have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame."
He added critics "suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brain."
Despite denials, insiders insist Trump's physical condition is deteriorating.
"He's doing his best to power through it," said a source. "He's proud and doesn’t want to be seen as weak, but those close to him can tell – he's hurting, and it's becoming more difficult to conceal."