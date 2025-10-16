Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: Global Charity Linked to the 'Diva Duchess' Accused of 'Racism and Sexism' — With Staff Members Claiming Workplace is 'Toxic and Hostile'

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was a "global ambassador" for World Vision, known for its work with vulnerable children in developing countries. Their UK arm has been hit with claims of racism and sexism by several former employees.

A charity Meghan Markle worked with before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 has been hit with scandalous allegations , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

There were also claims of a toxic work environment, with several female employees alleging that they were patronized in meetings and felt "sidelined and unsupported" when sharing their worries.

The site spoke to 11 past and current staff who raised the allegations. The charity's leadership and governance were also accused of being "openly hostile to challenge, even when it comes through protected, legitimate channels."

World Vision UK's human resources has been accused of confusing two Black female employees, as well as Black women being "criticized, questioned and belittled in front of peers," according to a report by the charity job finding site Third Sector released on Monday, October 13.

"World Vision UK has contacted the Charity Commission, and whilst any member of the public can make a complaint to them, there is no investigation against the charity. If the commission contacts us in relation to any complaint, we will, of course, cooperate fully."

A spokesperson for World Vision UK said in a statement: "The allegations we have been made aware of by Third Sector are false and are thought to be sourced from a small number of employees who have left the organization.

Markle travelled to Rwanda in 2016 with World Vision to learn about the charity's clean water projects.

While there, she helped build a well and met with local villagers and schoolchildren.

"I do think that it's these tiny acts of generosity or grace or even just understanding that allow us to really make a difference on a much larger level," the former Suits star shared in a YouTube video by World Vision Canada about her journey.

At the time, she was starring on the USA legal drama, which filmed in Toronto, Ontario.

"It feels really cool to be a part of this part of the process," Markle said in a voice-over while helping drill one well. "It's really hands-on, and being part of this clean water being here for everyone feels really nice."