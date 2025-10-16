Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Cole Reached Out to One Direction Singer's Devastated Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After Influencer Received Massive Backlash Over AI Photos — 'She Feels Protective of Her'

The late Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend and mother of his eight-year-old son Bear, Cheryl Cole, is said to have reached out to check on his grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy ahead of the one year anniversary of his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Cole, 42, has become "protective" of Cassidy, 26, who had been on vacation with the One Direction singer in Argentina days before he fell to his death at age 31 from his Buenos Aires third-floor hotel balcony on October 16, 2024.

While a grief-stricken Cassidy later explained she made the decision to cut her vacation with Payne short because she had "responsibilities" and needed to home to care for their dog, fans bombarded her with hateful messages and death threats as they felt she could have prevented his tragic demise.