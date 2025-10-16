EXCLUSIVE: Inside Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Painful Regret 1 Year After Singer's Tragic Death — 'I Would Have Never Left If I Knew'

She continued: "I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I always say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings."

Cassidy went on to recall the "heartfelt goodbye" she shared with the 31-year-old, saying: "The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina before I left, the car was in the driveway and I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I’m gonna miss him, how much I love him. Like, honestly, it’s so weird to look back at, because it was such a long, heartfelt goodbye."

The grieving girlfriend said Payne even looked at her and told her she was acting like "this is the last time" she was "ever gonna see" him again.

She added: "And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him.

"I’m so, so glad that me and Liam had that last goodbye the way it was. Just remember, you never know what tomorrow brings. And tell your loved ones that you love them. Hold them a little bit extra closer today. Bye guys."