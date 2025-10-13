Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Ripped By His Friends for 'Distasteful' AI Pics of Late Singer — 'This Is Completely Strange'

Cassidy, 26, posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories, showing her wearing a pink dress that the influencer had worn in pictures she shared with fans in July.

Payne was seen with his arms around her while smiling in an apricot-hued suit. He was even wearing the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that the One Direction singer sported while he was alive.

The AI-generated photos showed Payne in incredibly affectionate poses while Cassidy stood relatively still, with one snap clearly the same as one she had shared four months prior.

"Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse,” she wrote under one of the Story posts, which didn't sit well with those who knew the Strip That Down singer.