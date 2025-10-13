Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Ripped By His Friends for 'Distasteful' AI Pics of Late Singer — 'This Is Completely Strange'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Liam Payne's friends and former colleagues are mortified that his grieving girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is sharing fan-made AI photos of the couple as if he were still alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Payne died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024. The troubled singer had struggled with drug and alcohol abuse at the time of his tragic passing at the age of 31.
Cassidy Thanks Fans For AI Photos
Cassidy, 26, posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories, showing her wearing a pink dress that the influencer had worn in pictures she shared with fans in July.
Payne was seen with his arms around her while smiling in an apricot-hued suit. He was even wearing the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that the One Direction singer sported while he was alive.
The AI-generated photos showed Payne in incredibly affectionate poses while Cassidy stood relatively still, with one snap clearly the same as one she had shared four months prior.
"Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse,” she wrote under one of the Story posts, which didn't sit well with those who knew the Strip That Down singer.
'A Bit Much'
A former colleague called the photos "distasteful" and "unhelpful" to his family and loved ones who are trying to move on from Payne's tragic death, the Daily Mail reported on Monday, October 13.
One friend huffed to the outlet, "Who does this?" in reference to Cassidy's AI photo posts.
"Of course, she is fully entitled to remember Liam, but this all feels a bit much. It’s surely triggering for those who loved Liam," the pal continued. "There is some sympathy for Kate, but creating a photo of them together so soon after his death is completely strange and also upsetting for so many who loved Liam."
First Death Anniversary Approaching
"His parents are normal people, a normal family who don’t play the fame game; they don’t have time for influencers or TikTokers," the friend said about the TikTok content creators who made the AI pictures of Payne and Cassidy.
Liam is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, along with his sisters Ruth and Nicola. They're now bracing for what the Miami-based model might post on October 16, which marks the first anniversary of the pop singer's heartbreaking death.
"The way they have dealt with Liam’s death couldn’t have been more of a contrast," an associate of Liam's claimed about his very private family versus Cassidy, who has continued to post photos of their time as a couple while marking significant dates with posts about her late boyfriend. The content creator even had a breakdown during a March TV interview, revealing she still talks about him in the present tense.
Payne's family has "full expectation" that Cassidy will do another tribute while sharing more memories about the Night Changes singer.
Remembering Liam
Cassidy wrote a lengthy Instagram birthday tribute post to Payne on August 29, when he would have turned 32.
"My dearest Liam, it breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times," the blonde beauty began in the caption next to a series of photos of the couple in happier times.
"In your 31 years here on this earth, you brought so much joy, happiness, and hope to so many, especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together," she mourned.
"But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much."