Sources close to the actress now tell us Keaton's death may have been caused by complications linked to a recurrence of skin cancer, the same disease she had battled twice before.

Those close to her said the decline was "sudden and shocking," with some friends admitting they had begun to worry her cancer had returned when her weight dropped dramatically over the summer.

"Everyone noticed she'd lost a lot of weight very quickly," a longtime friend claimed. "She looked fragile, which was unusual for someone with so much spirit. We were all scared it might be her cancer again, but she didn't want anyone fussing over her."

The friend added Keaton kept "everything" private and was determined to face her illness on her own terms.

Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, who visited Keaton a few weeks before her death, said she was "stunned" by the actress' physical change in her final days.

She said: "I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin. She had lost so much weight."

The two women, who collaborated on Keaton's single First Christmas in 2024, had been close for decades.