Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban Complained About 'Lonely and Miserable' Life Before Shock Split From Nicole Kidman — 'Why am I Doing This?'

nicole kidman and keith urban
Source: mega

Keith Urban talked about being 'lonely' on the road before his split from Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Keith Urban opened up about how "lonely and miserable" life on the road touring can be, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just weeks before his shocking split from wife Nicole Kidman.

The country music singer may be single now, but he may not be so "lonely," amid rumors he has already moved on with another woman.

nicole kidman and keith urban
Source: mega

The separated couple have been married for 19 years.

In perhaps a hint of the turbulance to come, Urban lamented his lonely life on tour during an episdoe of his upcoming show The Road.

The competition show, which premiers on CBS October 19, follows 12 emerging musicians as they compete to be Urban's opening act on tour.

Source: @TheRoadCBS/YouTube

In the very first episode of the series, which was filmed weeks before his separation from Kidman was announced, the 57-year-old gets candid about the sacrifices touring takes.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night," Urban rattled off. "And you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick, and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?'

"The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

Urban's Heavy Workload

Photo of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban is a star and producer of the upcoming reality show, 'The Road'

Urban's comments backed up the reasoning from insiders that his brutal career workload took a toll on his marriage.

"Nicole and Keith were seeing less and less of each other in recent times, and it felt to a lot of people like they were two ships that passed in the night," spilled the source.

"During those periods, they’d still put on a smile, and there was something to promote, but in hindsight, it feels like they were living a bit of a lie. They were clearly in trouble going on in the background," the insider shared.

Kidman was 'Devastated and Humiliated'

nicole kidman
Source: mega

Kidman is said to know that Urban had allegedly been unfaithful.

Kidman stunned the world when she filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair will share custody of their daughters, who will live primarily with their mom.

But in reality, Urban had been living apart from his 58-year-old wife and their two daughters, since June, while already reportedly exploring new romances with other women.

"Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the rumors. She is extremely image-focused and hates people whispering about troubles," a source claimed about the Big Little Lies star.

"She tried hard to save the marriage, but Keith’s thrown it all back in her face. The news that he’s supposedly got himself a new girlfriend has wrecked any slim hope she still had,” the insider continued.

Urban's Rumored Romance with His Guitarist

Photo of Maggie Baugh
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram

Rising star Maggie Baugh is one of the women rumored to have caught Urban's eye.

Urban fueled rumors about a possible romance with his female guitarist, Maggie Baugh, after flirty interactions performing together in April. He changed up the lyrics to his song The Fighter, which Urban originally penned about Kidman, to croon, "I was born to love you, Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”

In addition to Baugh, 25, reports have circulated that Urban was spending time with another woman in Nashville over the summer, after he began living in a rental home following his secret split from Kidman

