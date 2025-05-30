EXCLUSIVE: Why Liam Payne Left Only Pain for His Traumatized Girlfriend — Instead of Slice of $32Million Inheritance That's Going to His Young Son
Liam Payne's girlfriend was left "stunned" after failing to receive a dime from the late singer's will, according to new reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Cassidy missed out on the late One Direction star's entire $32million fortune, which he left in a trust fund for his eight-year-old son, Bear.
Jet-Set Lifestyle
Before his death in October, when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Payne had reportedly been dishing out $10,000 a month to the influencer, as well as allowing her to spend $25,000 a month on a credit card.
And according to sources, Payne also splashed out on a stylist for his girlfriend, who he started dating in 2022.
The pair was based in the singer's lavish rented Florida mansion, where Cassidy flew back home days before Payne's tragic death.
However, since his passing, the "gravy train" has now stopped, and Cassidy is now getting used to life without the financial perks of dating a pop superstar.
Cassidy has yet to speak publicly about Payne's estate, but amid talk of her receiving no payout from the late singer, she posted a TikTok video about needing a "mental reset day."
The influencer, who has openly expressed her grief over her lost partner, told her followers: "I've been laying in bed for the past half hour.
"It's one of those mornings where it's hard for me to get out of bed and start my day."
However, another source insisted: "She loved Liam through thick and thin, and she wouldn't have it any other way than Bear being the main beneficiary."
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Payne left his entire fortune to Bear.
We told how the tragic singer's ex-girlfriend, and Bear's mom, Cheryl Tweedy was granted power of administration of the 31-year-old's estate when he died.
Liam's Fortune
And because the boyband star did not have a will when he passed away, Payne was declared intestate – which means that as an unmarried parent, his estate is shared between any children.
Tweedy, 41, will put his fortune in a trust account for Bear, fulfilling Payne's wish his only son would be well looked after in the event anything happened to him.
A source close to the singer said: "It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."
"Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time, and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially.”
Liam's Tragic Death
Payne fell 45ft to his death from a hotel balcony during his stay in Argentina while being high on drugs.
He was in the South American country watching his former bandmate Niall Horan on tour.
His medical cause of death has since been confirmed to be "polytrauma," a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body.