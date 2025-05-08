Tragic One Direction Star Liam Payne Left His Entire $32million Fortune To Son Bear, 8, Leaving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy NOTHING — Despite Plans to Marry

And because the boyband star did not have a will when he passed away, Payne was declared intestate – which means that as an unmarried parent his estate is shared between any children.

Tweedy, 41, will put his fortune in a trust account for Bear, fulfilling Payne's wish his only son would be well looked after in the event anything happened to him.

A source close to the singer said: "It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."

"Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially," the insider added.