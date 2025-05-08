Your tip
Tragic One Direction Star Liam Payne Left His Entire $32million Fortune To Son Bear, 8, Leaving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy NOTHING — Despite Plans to Marry

Split photo of Liam Payne, Liam Payne with Bear
Source: MEGA/@cherylofficial/instagram

Late singer Liam Payne has left his entire fortune to son Bear, eight, following his tragic death last October.

May 8 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

One Direction star Liam Payne left his entire $32million fortune to his eight-year-old son, Bear.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic singer's ex-girlfriend, and Bear's mom, Cheryl Tweedy was granted power of administration of the 31-year-old's estate when he died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne died in October after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

And because the boyband star did not have a will when he passed away, Payne was declared intestate – which means that as an unmarried parent his estate is shared between any children.

Tweedy, 41, will put his fortune in a trust account for Bear, fulfilling Payne's wish his only son would be well looked after in the event anything happened to him.

A source close to the singer said: "It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."

"Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially," the insider added.

Embedded Image
Source: @cherylofficial/instagram

The singer promised his only son would be well looked after in the event anything happened to him.

The legal documents surrounding Payne's fortune did not include Kate Cassidy, the singer’s girlfriend, despite her revelation the pair planned to marry shortly after his death.

But the news didn't appear to faze the star as she shared a picture to her 900,000 followers on Instagram just hours later.

Cassidy, 26, posted an image of the inside of her handbag, showing a sandwich from Starbucks and some hair extensions along with the caption: "What's in your purse??? Mine: starbucks and @glamseamless."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bear's mom, and Payne's ex, Cheryl Tweedy will put his fortune in a trust fund for her son.

And according to sources close to the influencer, she really was not expecting any of Payne’s estate and whole-heartedly agrees it should all be given to Bear.

A pal said: "It was never about the money for Kate.

"She loved Liam through thick and thin and she wouldn’t have it any other way than Bear being the main beneficiary from his father's will."

Payne, who had been dating Cassidy for two years when he died in October, had been with her in Argentina until two days before he fell 45ft to his death from a hotel balcony.

His medical cause of death has since been confirmed to be "polytrauma," a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne's girlfriend will not receive a dime, despite revealing their plans to marry after his death.

In the aftermath Liam's friend Rogelio 'Roge'' Nores, hotel operator Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi faced manslaughter charges, although these were later dropped.

Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz have been charged with supplying cocaine to the singer.

Payne was one of five members of hit boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne was part of boyband One Direction who enjoyed global success.

The band were formed on Simon Cowell's The X Factor before becoming an international sensation. They split in 2016 after Malik decided to leave the band.

After leaving the boyband, Payne was careful to invest in property despite struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

