Liam Payne Was in His 'Happy Place' Filming New Netflix Show 'Building the Band' Before Drug-Fueled Death Plunge, Co-Star Nicole Scherzinger Says

Scherzinger said it was "beautiful" to be able to see Liam "come full circle" after coming third on the X Factor in 2010 with One Direction.

She said: "I saw the joy it brought to Liam. I felt that this was his happy place. Like myself, AJ and Kelly, we’ve lived this. We've learned it."

Scherzinger continued: "To be able to bestow any inspiration and knowledge and wisdom and experience on any of these contestants and these bands, it brought us all joy. Particularly Liam.

"I felt this really inspired him, and this was his happy place. This was his happy place because Liam had such a beautiful heart, and he loved to give back. He loved to help."