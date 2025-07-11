Your tip
Liam Payne

Liam Payne Was in His 'Happy Place' Filming New Netflix Show 'Building the Band' Before Drug-Fueled Death Plunge, Co-Star Nicole Scherzinger Says

picture of Liam payne and Nicole Scherzinger
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was in his 'happy place' filming new Netflix show, according to co-star Nicole Scherzinger.

July 11 2025, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

July 11 2025, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger believes Liam Payne was in his "happy place" when they filmed their new Netflix show weeks before his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pussycat Doll, 47, shot Building The Band in England alongside the One Direction star, fellow judge Kelly Rowland and host A.J. McLean and he appeared in good spirits, showing no signs of any concerning behavior.

Payne's 'Joy'

payne
Source: MEGA

Payne had so much 'joy' in his new role as judge, says Scherzinger.

Scherzinger said it was "beautiful" to be able to see Liam "come full circle" after coming third on the X Factor in 2010 with One Direction.

She said: "I saw the joy it brought to Liam. I felt that this was his happy place. Like myself, AJ and Kelly, we’ve lived this. We've learned it."

Scherzinger continued: "To be able to bestow any inspiration and knowledge and wisdom and experience on any of these contestants and these bands, it brought us all joy. Particularly Liam.

"I felt this really inspired him, and this was his happy place. This was his happy place because Liam had such a beautiful heart, and he loved to give back. He loved to help."

'A Beautiful Heart'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Pussycat Doll says Payne 'loved to help'.

Building The Band viewers were moved to tears just five minutes into the first episode after Netflix paid a bittersweet tribute to Liam, who was just 31 when he passed.

Stripped across 10 episodes, fans wondered how the show would address the unexpected death of the singer — who died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires after a drugs binge — especially after reports that there were plans to cut down Liam's presence in the show.

However, at the start of the episode, McLean addressed the audience with a powerful message, moving viewers to tears.

"When we came together to film building the band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne," he began as it faded out to a series of images and clips of the singer on the show.

Series Dedicated To Liam

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

McLean paid tribute to the late star ahead of the first episode of 'Building The Band'.

He continued: "Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It's through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family."

During an interview last month, McLean, 47, described the new series as "unlike any other show out there."

The Backstreet Boys singer then spoke about how he felt looking back on the show since Payne's death.

He explained: "It was a little hard to watch because I hadn't seen it until now. I just know that the way he is being remembered and honored is hopefully done as beautiful as we see it.

"And we got the okay from his family, and I hope that the fans get to remember him the way that he was, which is just a light, a genuine spirit.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve, he's stupidly talented, funny as all hell, had a great sense of humor, and was just a joy to work with. This is just a great, positive way for the world to remember him."

