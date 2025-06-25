Your tip
Revealed — Liam Payne's Farewell TV Footage Shot Months Before His Drug-Crazed Hotel Balcony Plunge Death

Embedded Image
Source: @Netflix/X

Footage of Liam Payne's final TV project has been released, sparking an outpouring of emotion from the tragic star's fans.

June 25 2025, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Footage from Liam Payne's final TV project has been released, sparking an emotional outpouring of grief from fans of the late singer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a trailer for Netflix talent show Building The Band, which airs next month, shows Payne in his judging role alongside Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and singer Kelly Rowland.

Last Ever TV Project

Embedded Image
Source: @Netflix/X

Payne filmed 'Building The Band' months before his shock death.

The One Direction star filmed the series months before he died after falling from this hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October aged just 31, following a drug-taking spree.

Payne's family gave Netflix permission to go-ahead and stream the show, hosted by Backstreet Boys star A.J. McLean, which saw the late star and his fellow judges attempt to create a new pop band.

The star also mentors on the programme and in the trailer appears to be going through a range of emotions as he coaches a wannabe band.

Source: @Netflix/X

The footage has sparked a flood of tributes from fans.

In one clip he tells them: "You've got a lot of work to do vocally – I need to feel that connection between you guys"

In another scene he is seen seemingly referring to his own One Direction past when he comments on the process they go through on Building The Band.

He is heard saying: "How these bands are put together is not normal – we were not put together that way."

Payne is also seen smiling and clapping on stage during the advert – which runs for more than two minutes – and appears to wave and cup an ear in the direction of the audience.

'This Makes Me Cry'

Embedded Image
Source: @Netflix/X

Some fans admitted they struggled to watch the footage as it made them too upset.

Taking to X, fans revealed their emotions sparked by watching the trailer.

One said: "Oh I'm missing him so much, these are lovely pictures," while another wrote: "This will be the last time we see something from him."

A third commented: "This makes me cry."

The show brings together 50 musicians who have to form six bands, without ever seeing each other in person.

They perform in individual booths and have to pick one another based on singing ability and compatibility alone.

The acts then have to form groups, who compete against each other with the three judges watching.

Payne Teamed Up With Pop Icons

Source: @Netflix/X

Payne with his pop co-stars on 'Building The Band.'

In January there was backlash when Netflix announced it would be scheduling the show on its platform, even though Payne's family thought they were still to sign off on it.

However his relatives are now believed to have given it their blessing, as it celebrates Payne as a musician and singer.

RadarOnline.com has revealed how Payne left his entire $32million fortune to his eight-year-old son, Bear.

liam payne ex cheryl protecting son bear million inheritance pp
Source: MEGA;@Cheryl/instagram

Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who is his son's mother, will ensure Bear is looked after for life.

The singer's ex-girlfriend, and Bear's mom, Cheryl Tweedy was granted power of administration of his estate folllwing his tragic death.

A source close to the singer said: "It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that.

"Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially."

