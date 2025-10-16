Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Whether ‘RHONJ’ Producers Will Or Won’t Film Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s Reconciliation

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice has been called 'desperate' for suddenly wanting to reconcile with Joe Gorga.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

All of the chatter in the Real Housewives of New Jersey realm is focused on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga reconciling after years of turmoil.

In the wake of all of the news, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal whether or not production plans on filming their attempt to rekindle their relationship.

Will 'RHONJ' Production Capture Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's Attempt to Make Up?

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Producers have 'no interest' in filming Teresa and Joe's 'attempt to reconcile,' a source said.

According to a production insider, "Producers have made it known they have no interest in capturing Teresa and Joe's attempt to reconcile. They are not planning to film any of it."

"This is a storyline production has made it known they're not interested in capturing," they continued.

When Giudice announced she was potentially open to reconciling with Gorga, many felt it was a "desperate" attempt for her to secure a spot on the show -- but, it appears the move may not have any impact on whether she stays or not.

Why Does Melissa Gorga Support Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice Reconciling?

Photo of Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga 'is concerned that if Teresa was brought back and they were still on the outs, she may not have a spot there,' an insider dished.

"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship," the source noted.

While fans were shocked to hear the estranged family members were both open to potentially reconciling, what may have been even more surprising was Gorga sharing his wife, Melissa Gorga, was seemingly supportive of it -- but, according to the source, it's not necessarily for the reasons Gorga has purported.

"Melissa is going along with this because she's also a bit worried about her spot on the show," the source said. "She's concerned that if Teresa was brought back and they were still on the outs, she may not have a spot there."

Joe Gorga 'Is Not Being Sincere' in Wanting to Make Up With Teresa Giudice

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Joe Gorga wants to make Teresa Giudice 'beg for an apology,' an insider said.

An insider previously dished to RadarOnline.com Joe's "not being sincere" about sitting down with his sister, implying he doesn't seem to take any responsibility for issues in their relationship based on his comments about meeting up.

"He’s being egotistical and wanting to call all the shots like he always does," they continued.

And why would he act this way?

According to the insider, Joe "wants to make her beg for an apology so he could sit there and say, 'let me think about it.' A--hole."

Did Teresa Giudice Try to Make Up With Joe Gorga a While Ago?

Photo of Tresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

An insider cast doubt on a rumor Teresa Giudice tried making up with Joe Gorga a long time ago.

A rumor popped up on X recently, alleging Giudice had tried making up with Joe a long time ago, but Melissa put a stop to it.

"I do not believe that's true," a source previously shared with RadarOnline.com.

Another insider concurred, stating: "Melissa would never stand in the way of Joe making up with his sister if that's something he truly wanted. Teresa literally stood on national TV calling Melissa a w---- the last time they were filming RHONJ, and now suddenly she wants to make up when her spot on the show is potentially in question.

"She's also been called desperate for doing this, which she isn't taking well. People trying to claim she wanted to do this a long time ago, but Melissa got in the way. It seems like it's an attempt to make rekindling seem like something Teresa has always wanted to do, so the timing isn't called into question. But that's simply not the case."

