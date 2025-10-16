EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Whether ‘RHONJ’ Producers Will Or Won’t Film Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s Reconciliation

"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship," the source noted.

While fans were shocked to hear the estranged family members were both open to potentially reconciling, what may have been even more surprising was Gorga sharing his wife, Melissa Gorga, was seemingly supportive of it -- but, according to the source, it's not necessarily for the reasons Gorga has purported.

"Melissa is going along with this because she's also a bit worried about her spot on the show," the source said. "She's concerned that if Teresa was brought back and they were still on the outs, she may not have a spot there."