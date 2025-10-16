Prince Andrew Accuser's Bombshell Book From Beyond the Grave: Royal was 'Entitled' and Saw Having Sex with Virginia Guiffre as his ‘Birthright’ Says Epstein Victim

She claims the royal told her his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were "just a little younger than you" on the night they allegedly had sex

Giuffre said she felt "like Cinderella" when she was introduced to Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001.

She claimed Andrew and guests broke the ice and played "a game" involving trying to judge Giuffre's age.

Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Andrew, then 41, then "guessed correctly".

She wrote in her memoir: "'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he (Andrew) told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'"