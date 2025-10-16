Your tip
Your tip
Prince Andrew Accuser's Bombshell Book From Beyond the Grave: Royal was 'Entitled' and Saw Having Sex with Virginia Guiffre as his ‘Birthright’ Says Epstein Victim

Photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew was 'entitled' and he felt like it was his 'birthright' to sleep with her.

Oct. 16 2025, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew was "entitled" and saw having sex with Virginia Guiffre as his "birthright", according to the Epstein victim in her posthumous memoir.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Guiffre, who passed away in April, detailed her alleged encounter with the Duke of York in the book, called Nobody's Girl.

'My Daughters Are A Little Younger Than You'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claimed Andrew joined in a game to guess her age.

She claims the royal told her his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were "just a little younger than you" on the night they allegedly had sex

Giuffre said she felt "like Cinderella" when she was introduced to Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001.

She claimed Andrew and guests broke the ice and played "a game" involving trying to judge Giuffre's age.

Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Andrew, then 41, then "guessed correctly".

She wrote in her memoir: "'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he (Andrew) told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'"

'Thank You'

Photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York's accuser said the royal thanked her after their alleged sexual encounter.

Giuffre alleged that after dinner and then partying at Tramp nightclub they slept together that night — which Andrew has always denied, claiming he never met her and the famous photo of them together was faked.

Giuffre wrote: "On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein).'"

She went on: "He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright" and claimed that during intercourse he was "particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches."

Orders From Maxwell

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre alleged Ghislaine Maxwell told her 'to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein).''

Giuffre claimed the Duke of York said "thank you" in a "clipped British accent" after their alleged sexual encounter.

She said that later Jeffrey Epstein gave her $15,000 for her night with Andrew.

Describing the image of her and Andrew, she is said to add: "We had no idea of the commotion this photo would later cause."

In the 400-page autobiography, recalled how Maxwell heaped praise on her after the encounter, saying "You did well, the Prince had fun."

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York has always denied having sex with Giuffre.

Prince Andrew, 65, denied having sex with Giuffre, but forked out millions in an out of court settlement in February 2022.

Giuffre, who tragically took her own life at a remote farmhouse aged 41, co-wrote Nobody’s Girl with author Amy Wallace over four years before she died.

She emailed co-writer Wallace a few weeks before her death saying it was her “heartfelt wish” that the memoir be released "regardless" of the circumstances.

Giuffre had aired claims about Andrew in an unpublished memoir filed in 2015 as part of her defamation case against Maxwell, who is now in jail.

The accuser had suffered abuse in childhood and was spotted one day by Maxwell one day as she worked a summer job in Florida.

She was taken to Epstein’s nearby mansion aged 16, to work as a masseuse but was groomed and abused by the billionaire and Maxwell.

Giuffre escaped their clutches aged 19 after being sent to Thailand, where she met Australian martial arts expert Robert Giuffre.

