Home > Exclusives > Charlie Kirk
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Suggests Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Possibly 'Received Help From an Extended Network' to Carry Out Horrifying Murder of Late Conservative Activist

fbi probes charlie kirk assassin suspect tyler robinson help
Source: MEGA

FBI says Charlie Kirk's assassin suspect, Tyler Robinson, may have received help from an extended network.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

According to the FBI, "extended network" could have helped alleged shooter Tyler Robinson carry out the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed "furries," people providing financial help and others may have "aided and abetted" 22-year-old Robinson, authorities said.

FBI's Intense Investigation Details

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is dedicating every asset to tracking Tyler Robinson's contacts.
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is dedicating every asset to tracking Tyler Robinson's contacts.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the agency is "dedicating every asset" to reaching out to "anyone he [Robinson] contacted, called and text-messaged and had chats online [on] social media platforms with."

Robinson – who's been charged with several counts, including aggravated murder, and is facing the death penalty – dropped "multiple warning signs" that he was plotting to kill Kirk – a 31-year-old father of two and Turning Point USA founder – at Utah Valley University on September 10, added FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Law enforcement reportedly is probing several groups, including the online gaming community Steam, as well as a pro-trans organization called Armed Queers SLC, which took down its Instagram after Kirk was killed.

Robinson's Alleged Online Confession

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed Tyler Robinson targeted Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University.
Source: MEGA

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed Tyler Robinson targeted Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University.

The logo for Armed Queers SLC, a far-left group, features two high-powered rifle rounds similar to the one that struck Kirk – and it's believed Robinson was recently radicalized by far-left politics, according to insiders.

Authorities are also investigating Robinson's apparent online confession and a cell phone call he reportedly made shortly after Kirk's shooting, sources said.

Robinson apparently confessed to Kirk's murder in a chat message to friends that was purportedly sent through the online community Discord, sources said.

