EXCLUSIVE: FBI Suggests Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Possibly 'Received Help From an Extended Network' to Carry Out Horrifying Murder of Late Conservative Activist
Oct. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
According to the FBI, "extended network" could have helped alleged shooter Tyler Robinson carry out the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed "furries," people providing financial help and others may have "aided and abetted" 22-year-old Robinson, authorities said.
FBI's Intense Investigation Details
FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the agency is "dedicating every asset" to reaching out to "anyone he [Robinson] contacted, called and text-messaged and had chats online [on] social media platforms with."
Robinson – who's been charged with several counts, including aggravated murder, and is facing the death penalty – dropped "multiple warning signs" that he was plotting to kill Kirk – a 31-year-old father of two and Turning Point USA founder – at Utah Valley University on September 10, added FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.
Law enforcement reportedly is probing several groups, including the online gaming community Steam, as well as a pro-trans organization called Armed Queers SLC, which took down its Instagram after Kirk was killed.
Robinson's Alleged Online Confession
EXCLUSIVE: Malia Obama Sparks Fears She's 'Partying Too Much' as She Tries to Build 'Successful Hollywood Career' — With Pals Urging Barack's Daughter to 'Buckle Down'
The logo for Armed Queers SLC, a far-left group, features two high-powered rifle rounds similar to the one that struck Kirk – and it's believed Robinson was recently radicalized by far-left politics, according to insiders.
Authorities are also investigating Robinson's apparent online confession and a cell phone call he reportedly made shortly after Kirk's shooting, sources said.
Robinson apparently confessed to Kirk's murder in a chat message to friends that was purportedly sent through the online community Discord, sources said.