EXCLUSIVE: Malia Obama Sparks Fears She's 'Partying Too Much' as She Tries to Build 'Successful Hollywood Career' — With Pals Urging Barack's Daughter to 'Buckle Down'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Party girl Malia Ann Obama's friends are urging her to put the bottle down and act her age if she wants a successful career in the entertainment industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Malia's been working in Hollywood since she was a college student and, thanks to her family's high profile, she's gotten more experience than your average twentysomething TV writer-producer," claimed an insider.
"She's also met a lot of the industry's biggest players. The problem is how much of her life she still devotes to partying and socializing, when now is the time she should be buckling down and showing people what she's really capable of."
Malia Takes Hollywood
According to the insider: "She loves living and working in Hollywood but it's the lifestyle she's become enamored with, not the grind and the inevitable rejection that comes with a serious writing career."
The former first daughter, 27, who now goes by the name Malia Ann, became notorious for her drinking, pot-smoking and partying as far back as her freshman year at Harvard, and pals say not much has changed.
Her spending habits are a major cause of concern for her parents, former President Barack and Michelle Obama.
Sources claim she loves Beverly Hills shopping sprees, eating at expensive restaurants and splurging on spas and salons.
Malia's Writing Skills
Still, she's managed to snag some cushy gigs despite her Real Housewives-esque lifestyle.
Pals were green with envy when her family connections helped her land jobs as a production assistant on Halle Berry's sci-fi drama Extant and then as a writer on Donald Glover's series Swarm, her first major TV project.
"She's an incredible writer," gushed Swarm cocreator Janine Nabers. And Glover was so impressed, he produced her directorial debut, The Heart, a short film that showed at Sundance in 2024.
But a source said she still seems more than content to coast on her name.
"It's been a long time since she was a student and a lot of her classmates and peers are passing her by, without a fraction of her name recognition," said a source.
"It's just sad that she's taking so much longer to mature as an artist than anybody expected."