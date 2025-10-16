EXCLUSIVE: Malia Obama Sparks Fears She's 'Partying Too Much' as She Tries to Build 'Successful Hollywood Career' — With Pals Urging Barack's Daughter to 'Buckle Down'

Party girl Malia Ann Obama's friends are urging her to put the bottle down and act her age if she wants a successful career in the entertainment industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Malia's been working in Hollywood since she was a college student and, thanks to her family's high profile, she's gotten more experience than your average twentysomething TV writer-producer," claimed an insider.

"She's also met a lot of the industry's biggest players. The problem is how much of her life she still devotes to partying and socializing, when now is the time she should be buckling down and showing people what she's really capable of."