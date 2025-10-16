EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Put Her Foot Down' About Reconciling With Royals as Prince Harry Desperately Tries to Make Amends With Estranged Family
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The meeting was months in the making.
Finally, around 5:20 p.m. on September 10, amid Prince Harry's solo trip to the U.K. for a series of charity events, his blacked-out Range Rover pulled through the gates of Clarence House, the official London residence of his father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fifty-five minutes later, the Duke of Sussex departed following their first face-to-face meeting in more than 18 months, raising hopes for a lasting reconciliation between the cancer-stricken monarch, 76, and his estranged younger son.
Hours later, Harry made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine, where he spent time supporting soldiers wounded in the country's war with Russia.
Harry Being 'Pulled' Back To The U.K.
His work with veterans through his Invictus Foundation's sports rehabilitation and recovery initiatives gives him "purpose," Harry told The Guardian in a new interview, acknowledging that the end of his decade-long military career in 2015 left him struggling to find his way. Invictus, Harry said, "saved me."
One thing the prince may not be able to save: his marriage.
The meeting with his father and trip to Ukraine were wins for Harry, but as his transatlantic life becomes more involved, he may face trouble at home.
In the past few months, it's become clear that Harry is being pulled back toward the country – and the life – he left behind in 2020 when he and wife of seven years, Meghan Markle, 44, alleged they were bullied by the U.K. press and abandoned the royal family to start over in their $14.6 million home in Montecito, California, where they live with son Archie, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Lilibet.
What that means for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, at least right now, is unclear. "Harry's been talking about spending more time in the U.K., possibly having a second home base there," a source told RadarOnline.com, adding that he's considered "returning for good."
Divorce Fears
Markle, reported the source, has had to face a dawning reality that's left her "shocked" that her husband "would even consider moving back to Britain after everything they've been through and how much work they've done to rebuild their lives in America." It seems, says the source, "they want different things."
That doesn't bode well for their marriage.
The 41-year-old prince "can be quite stubborn. Meghan isn't one to back down either," said the source.
"If this disagreement can't be resolved, people around them fear it could lead to some explosive fights and maybe even divorce."
The dynamics of the once-united team who did nearly everything together have changed, especially over the last year as they've moved forward on what's been described as "twin tracks."
Harry's been focused on his philanthropic initiatives, frequently traveling outside the States to highlight his work.
Meanwhile, the former Suits actress has returned to Hollywood, launching a cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan, and a new lifestyle brand, As Ever, with Netflix as a partner this year.
It's become a push-pull situation, explains royal biographer Tom Bower. Following Harry's U.K. trip, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors told one outlet it's clear Harry and Markle want different things – though both depend on their royal connections.
"When he comes [to Britain], he becomes a focus of attention," Bower said of Harry's quasi-royal tours. "But of course, he is 'spare' to Meghan, or was, in her attempt to become the great television homemaker back home. Very cleverly, Harry has separated himself from Meghan, as she did from him, but she still needs him," explained Bower.
After all, there would be no With Love, Meghan if viewers weren't curious to catch a glimpse into her royal-adjacent life.
"And so," said Bower, "you've got this couple in Montecito, desperately looking for a new purpose in life."
Royal Family Work In Progress
Still, making amends with the royal family is a work in progress for Harry. Meeting with Charles "galvanized" him, says the source, especially after the rogue royal won praise in the very press that he and Markle allege hounded them out of Britain.
"To hear even his worst critics say he made a gesture of goodwill toward his father has been encouraging," said the source. "It gives him hope that perhaps he will be welcomed back into the royal fold."
Harry, who remains estranged from older brother William, 43, hardly hid his hopes for the future in the September14 Guardian interview, saying he "enjoyed the week" he spent in Britain.
"I have always loved the U.K., and I always will love the U.K.," he insisted. "It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."
Another unexpected boon came as U.K. reports favorably compared Harry's outings, which drew swarms of supporters, to William's thinner schedule, "as if what his brother was doing seemed inadequate," noted the source.
"For once, Harry came out smelling like the rose."
So much has changed in just a few months.
In May, after losing his years-long legal appeal against a 2020 government decision stripping him, Markle and their kids of automatic police protection when they visit Britain, Harry lamented in a headline-making sit-down with BBC News that Archie and Lili might never be able to safely return to the country where they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.
"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said, explaining that fears of violence – he's received credible threats from Al Qaeda and neo-Nazi groups – are too great a gamble. "I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
But in September, asked if he wants to spend more time there and bring his children, he told The Guardian, "Yes I would," admitting, "This week has definitely brought that closer."
In the year ahead, Harry said, "the focus really has to be on my dad."
Meghan Left 'Upset'
This, said the source, "is what Meghan feared would happen." The California native hasn't been back to Britain since Queen Elizabeth II's 2022 funeral and has no desire to return.
She fawned over Harry in recent social media posts – upon his return, she shared a photo of two wine glasses being filled with her As Ever rosé, captioned, "When your beau is back in town," followed by a sexy pic of her husband in uniform with the message, "Oh hi, Birthday Boy" alongside a fire emoji for his September 15 birthday.
But the source said she's "upset" and doesn't want Harry taking their kids to England, where they aren't safe."
Meghan Wants The Royal Family To 'Stay Away'
In the U.S., says the source, "they have a sheltered life, good schools, friends, protection. Meghan has already put her foot down to going back to a family that treated her so abominably."
Clearly, they are at a historic crossroads – one of the first American-born royals continues to fight moving back to her husband's homeland.
"No one is denying Harry and Meghan love each other, but they don't see eye to eye," said the source.
"She's all for Harry making up with his family so long as they keep their life in California and raise their children here. But she wants the royals to stay away from her and her children."