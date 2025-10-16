EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Put Her Foot Down' About Reconciling With Royals as Prince Harry Desperately Tries to Make Amends With Estranged Family

His work with veterans through his Invictus Foundation's sports rehabilitation and recovery initiatives gives him "purpose," Harry told The Guardian in a new interview, acknowledging that the end of his decade-long military career in 2015 left him struggling to find his way. Invictus, Harry said, "saved me."

One thing the prince may not be able to save: his marriage.

The meeting with his father and trip to Ukraine were wins for Harry, but as his transatlantic life becomes more involved, he may face trouble at home.

In the past few months, it's become clear that Harry is being pulled back toward the country – and the life – he left behind in 2020 when he and wife of seven years, Meghan Markle, 44, alleged they were bullied by the U.K. press and abandoned the royal family to start over in their $14.6 million home in Montecito, California, where they live with son Archie, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Lilibet.

What that means for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, at least right now, is unclear. "Harry's been talking about spending more time in the U.K., possibly having a second home base there," a source told RadarOnline.com, adding that he's considered "returning for good."