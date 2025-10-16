EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Royalty Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Faces Trouble After Being Accused of Abandoning Christian Beliefs for Featuring Gay Couples on Reality Show

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' marriage may be breaking down in the wake of a scandal that saw them called out by evangelical Christian kingpin Franklin Graham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The goody-goody power couple, who belong to the conservative evangelical Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas, drew major heat this summer for featuring a same-sex couple on their new reality show, Back to the Frontier, in which three families live like 1800s homesteaders. The series aired this summer on Magnolia, the network the Gaineses cofounded, and on Max.

Franklin, son of the late Christian bigwig Billy Graham, called the inclusion of Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, along with their 10-year-old twin sons, on the show "very disappointing."