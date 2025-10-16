EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham is 'Sucking the Joy Out of Everything!' Famous Family Celebrates Victoria's Netflix Documentary Launch as Nasty Rift Deepens With Oldest Son and Nicola Peltz

"Everyone in the family is upset – the series is such a huge deal for Victoria," said an insider. "It's a retrospective of her life's work. It should be her shining moment but Brooklyn's sucking the joy out of it for everyone."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Beckhams are currently being torn apart by a feud between Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30, and the rest of the clan.

Over the past six months, the pair has skipped several major family events, even attending Coachella instead of Victoria's birthday party.