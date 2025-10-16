Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brooklyn Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham is 'Sucking the Joy Out of Everything!' Famous Family Celebrates Victoria's Netflix Documentary Launch as Nasty Rift Deepens With Oldest Son and Nicola Peltz

victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch is clouded by family rift with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is said to be furious her son Brooklyn [Beckham] has not reached out after the release of her new Netflix bio series, which documents her incredible rise from suburban girl to pop icon and fashion mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meanwhile, husband David Beckham, 50, and son Romeo, 23, both congratulated the 51-year-old designer and shared the documentary's poster on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Support For Victoria, Minus Brooklyn

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Romeo Beckham publicly supported Victoria Beckham's Netflix bio series by sharing the poster on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Romeo Beckham publicly supported Victoria Beckham's Netflix bio series by sharing the poster on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone in the family is upset – the series is such a huge deal for Victoria," said an insider. "It's a retrospective of her life's work. It should be her shining moment but Brooklyn's sucking the joy out of it for everyone."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Beckhams are currently being torn apart by a feud between Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30, and the rest of the clan.

Over the past six months, the pair has skipped several major family events, even attending Coachella instead of Victoria's birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

Growing Apart From Family Due To Feud

Article continues below advertisement
Nicola Peltz reportedly urged Brooklyn Beckham to remain loyal to her amid the family rift.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz reportedly urged Brooklyn Beckham to remain loyal to her amid the family rift.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest snub comes even after the style maven tried to lure her eldest son back into the fold by insisting that his scenes not be cut from the series, titled Victoria Beckham. But Peltz ordered Brooklyn to stay loyal to her — or else, according to the source.

According to an insider: "Victoria's pasting on a smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors she's heartbroken – she can't believe her son could be this ice cold."

Since his 2022 wedding, Brooklyn has also grown distant from his dad and siblings – and he even skipped brother Romeo's birthday party on September 5.

Article continues below advertisement

David And Victoria Are 'Livid' At Brooklyn

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jimmy kimmel show axed abc charlie kirk assassination comments

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Show Chaos — Radar Lifts the Lid on Behind-the-Scenes Drama After ABC Yanked the Plug Following Late-night Host's Controversial Comments About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Photo of Zoë Kravitz

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Zoë Kravitz's Journey From Nepo Baby to 'Kinky' Hollywood Heartbreaker As Her Romance With Harry Styles Hots Up

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
David Beckham is said to be upset that Brooklyn has not acknowledged Victoria's documentary release.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham is said to be upset that Brooklyn has not acknowledged Victoria's documentary release.

"David and the boys are also absolutely livid right now," said a source. "For Brooklyn not to say a word about the documentary, even after Victoria extended an olive branch by refusing to cut him from the series, is unforgivable."

Will he ever bury the hatchet with his family?

Peltz won't stop him if he wants to, insisted a source: "Nicola has given Brooklyn the space to make the decision that feels right for him. What's most important to Brooklyn is that his wife is treated with the same respect he shows his family – that's all he's ever wanted."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.