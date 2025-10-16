EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham is 'Sucking the Joy Out of Everything!' Famous Family Celebrates Victoria's Netflix Documentary Launch as Nasty Rift Deepens With Oldest Son and Nicola Peltz
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is said to be furious her son Brooklyn [Beckham] has not reached out after the release of her new Netflix bio series, which documents her incredible rise from suburban girl to pop icon and fashion mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meanwhile, husband David Beckham, 50, and son Romeo, 23, both congratulated the 51-year-old designer and shared the documentary's poster on Instagram.
Family Support For Victoria, Minus Brooklyn
"Everyone in the family is upset – the series is such a huge deal for Victoria," said an insider. "It's a retrospective of her life's work. It should be her shining moment but Brooklyn's sucking the joy out of it for everyone."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Beckhams are currently being torn apart by a feud between Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30, and the rest of the clan.
Over the past six months, the pair has skipped several major family events, even attending Coachella instead of Victoria's birthday party.
Growing Apart From Family Due To Feud
The latest snub comes even after the style maven tried to lure her eldest son back into the fold by insisting that his scenes not be cut from the series, titled Victoria Beckham. But Peltz ordered Brooklyn to stay loyal to her — or else, according to the source.
According to an insider: "Victoria's pasting on a smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors she's heartbroken – she can't believe her son could be this ice cold."
Since his 2022 wedding, Brooklyn has also grown distant from his dad and siblings – and he even skipped brother Romeo's birthday party on September 5.
David And Victoria Are 'Livid' At Brooklyn
"David and the boys are also absolutely livid right now," said a source. "For Brooklyn not to say a word about the documentary, even after Victoria extended an olive branch by refusing to cut him from the series, is unforgivable."
Will he ever bury the hatchet with his family?
Peltz won't stop him if he wants to, insisted a source: "Nicola has given Brooklyn the space to make the decision that feels right for him. What's most important to Brooklyn is that his wife is treated with the same respect he shows his family – that's all he's ever wanted."