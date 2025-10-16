EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Show Chaos — Radar Lifts the Lid on Behind-the-Scenes Drama After ABC Yanked the Plug Following Late-night Host's Controversial Comments About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel suffered a crushing blow on September 17 – ABC pulled his popular talk show "indefinitely" after his controversial comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
ABC made the shocking decision after one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the country, Nexstar Media, said it would pre-empt airings of the late-night chat fest following Kimmel's remarks during his September 14 monologue in which he said the "MAGA gang" was trying to score political points off Kirk's murder.
Jimmy's 'Insensitive' Remarks
Nexstar said on September 17 that it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."
Prior to the bombshell announcement, there was already chaos behind the scenes at Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Jimmy was walking around saying he doesn't have much time left in the business, that the whole genre is changing, but the feeling came across as insensitive to the staff," said an insider.
After winning a Creative Arts Emmy on September 7 for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the 57-year-old revealed backstage he wasn't sure how long he'd stick with his late-night gig.
"I'm not prepared to answer that question, but it is something that I think about a lot and things have changed a lot over the last few years. Each day is a new adventure and I kind of take them as they come," Kimmel said.
Now, because of the Kirk debacle, instead of opting out, Kimmel's future may be on the line.
"The people who work for him, the writers, the cameramen, the musicians, assistants and so many others, most of them are living paycheck to paycheck and need the work," explained the insider. "The show ending would be devastating for them."
One week after ABC pulled the plug, Kimmel's show was allowed to return.
Future Of Late-Night Television
The cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert by CBS made one thing clear: No one is invincible.
"The future of late-night hosting hangs in the balance – anyone could get fired," added the insider. "But the people who will hurt the most are the production staff."