EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Show Chaos — Radar Lifts the Lid on Behind-the-Scenes Drama After ABC Yanked the Plug Following Late-night Host's Controversial Comments About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Prior to the bombshell announcement, there was already chaos behind the scenes at Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jimmy was walking around saying he doesn't have much time left in the business, that the whole genre is changing, but the feeling came across as insensitive to the staff," said an insider.

After winning a Creative Arts Emmy on September 7 for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the 57-year-old revealed backstage he wasn't sure how long he'd stick with his late-night gig.

"I'm not prepared to answer that question, but it is something that I think about a lot and things have changed a lot over the last few years. Each day is a new adventure and I kind of take them as they come," Kimmel said.