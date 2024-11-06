how gaming became an essential marketing space

If you enjoy gaming online like me, then you may have noticed, as I have, how this particular sector of the digital entertainment industry has become an essential marketing space for some of the world’s most successful brands.

Companies quickly realised how powerful this relatively new form of advertising and marketing can be to raise brand awareness, boost leads, conversions, and sales, and help retain existing customers.

My recent research has taught me that the annual revenue generated by advertising on our favourite platforms is expected to double by 2027 as marketers use this effective model to reach a dynamic, broad-ranging, and hugely diverse customer base at scale.

Let’s now dive in and take a closer look at how businesses today use this space to market their products, services or content to reach their target audiences like never before.