EXCLUSIVE: 'Egotistical' Joe Gorga 'Is Not Being Sincere' in Agreeing to Meet With Estranged Sister Teresa Giudice... as He Wants Reality Star to 'Beg for an Apology'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
After Teresa Giudice reached out to her estranged brother, Joe Gorga, to try to rekindle their relationship, Gorga said he's open to sitting down with her.
In the wake of that development, an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com they don't believe he's being completely genuine.
Joe Gorga Is 'Being Egotistical,' an Insider Said
"He’s not being sincere," an insider said of Gorga's claims about sitting down with his sister, alluding to the fact that he doesn't seem to take any responsibility for issues in their relationship in what he said.
"He’s being egotistical, and wanting to call all the shots like he always does," they continued.
And what would be his motivation in acting this way?
According to the insider, Gorga "wants to make her beg for an apology so he could sit there and say, 'let me think about it.' A--hole," they added.
Joe Gorga Said Teresa Giudice Has to 'Come From a Humble Place'
On the October 14 episode of The Eds podcast, Gorga claimed Giudice "did text me. She reached out. She would like to sit down and meet."
"I’ve never wanted to argue with her ever," he continued. "It was not my intention, so I’ll hear her out. I’d like to hear her out, see what she has to say. But if I sit down with her and I hear her out, it has to be a lot of, it has to be very humble.
"It has to come from a humble place. It has to be real. It has to be, you know, ‘I’ve made mistakes,’ and we can move forward."
When pressed on if he thought Giudice's desire to suddenly make up had to do with securing a spot on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gorga insisted he's not the type of person to "turn his back on anyone."
Joe Gorga Says It Took 'A Minute' to Get Onboard With Meeting Teresa Giudice
"We have to be examples for people," he said. "Look at this society, like look at this war that’s going on in life. If no one made up, there’d be no ceasefire ever … It’s this nonsense of arguing and fighting. For what? For what? There’s no reasons."
"I’m chill. I’m relaxed. You could hurt me. But as long as you apologize to me, I’ll accept it. I’m kind of a pushover. I got a good heart, and I’d rather not argue or hold a grudge the rest of my life. For what? So we’ll see. We’ll see," he continued. "I’m here to help if I can help her. We have to help and do what we do as who we are, as good people. It’s what we do, so it’s hard to turn your back," he added.
While Gorga is open to meeting, he admitted it "took [him] a minute" to get onboard with it due to the fact Giudice has "done some horrific things to me."
"But it’s okay, We forgive," he added.
Melissa Gorga's Reaction to Joe Gorga Sitting Down With Teresa Giudice
As for his wife Melissa Gorga's reaction, Joe said she's got a "heart of gold."
"She comes from a family that is, the love is insane," he elaborated. "They love each other and respect each other, and they bring each other up. So she has forgiven my sister so many times … that’s what I respect about her,” he revealed. "She listens to me. She loves me. She loves our family."
He also stressed the importance of their kids still having a relationship with Teresa, who is their Aunt.
"[Melissa’s] not here to teach our children to hate," he shared. "Our kids, to this day, we never say anything bad, ever. ‘That’s your aunt. Go say hi. Go see her,’ always nice things because we don’t want to raise our children like that,” he explained.
"What kind of parents would we be to put them in our argument? It’s our argument. You can’t do that."