EXCLUSIVE: 'Egotistical' Joe Gorga 'Is Not Being Sincere' in Agreeing to Meet With Estranged Sister Teresa Giudice... as He Wants Reality Star to 'Beg for an Apology'

"We have to be examples for people," he said. "Look at this society, like look at this war that’s going on in life. If no one made up, there’d be no ceasefire ever … It’s this nonsense of arguing and fighting. For what? For what? There’s no reasons."

"I’m chill. I’m relaxed. You could hurt me. But as long as you apologize to me, I’ll accept it. I’m kind of a pushover. I got a good heart, and I’d rather not argue or hold a grudge the rest of my life. For what? So we’ll see. We’ll see," he continued. "I’m here to help if I can help her. We have to help and do what we do as who we are, as good people. It’s what we do, so it’s hard to turn your back," he added.

While Gorga is open to meeting, he admitted it "took [him] a minute" to get onboard with it due to the fact Giudice has "done some horrific things to me."

"But it’s okay, We forgive," he added.