EXCLUSIVE: Monty Python Icon, 82, Cuts 'Racist' Song From Set-List on Stage Tour As Cancel Culture Fears Rage

The 82-year-old comedian and songwriter, who became a household name through the groundbreaking comedy troupe Monty Python, discussed his decision during a new interview in which he also revealed the paralyzing effect cancel culture is having on comedy.

Eric Idle has dropped one of Monty Python 's most controversial songs from his upcoming farewell tour, admitting that some of the group's humor no longer sits comfortably in 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eric Idle is making sure to keep offensive songs out of his stage tour.

Idle has launched his first solo U.K. tour in more than five decades – Always Look On the Bright Side of Life LIVE – which promises an "evening of rude songs, sing-alongs, inappropriate remarks, reminiscences of fame and fortune, plus rare footage and surprise guests."

Reflecting on his long career, Idle said he no longer worries about the culture wars surrounding comedy.

"Sometimes I'll ask my daughter or my goddaughter," he said. "I'll say, 'Can I say these things?' And they'll say, 'Yeah, that's OK,' or not." He added, "But I don't worry about (being cancelled.) I'm not saying terribly controversial things; I'm trying to make them laugh. If they don't laugh, then that's a failure."

Idle said while humor has evolved, the creative challenge of adapting has been energizing, especially when it comes to singing a song of his the woke mob would consider "racist."