EXCLUSIVE: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Vows to Sue Over 'Wrongful Termination' After 'Fired' Cop is Reinstated to the Force — But Co-workers Are NOT Welcoming Him Back

Chapman was chasing after a man on suspicion of DUI when the suspect's car plowed into a separate vehicle packed with four teens. Three were hospitalized, while 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed.

After an investigation, Chapman, 24, was fired from the force in September, but that decision has just been reversed by the Priceville City Council, in a unanimous vote.

But it seems not everyone is ready to welcome him back. Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Concerning the council's decision regarding Officer Garry Chapman, while I do not agree with it, we acknowledge the decision and will proceed accordingly.

"We are ready to refocus, move forward, and get back to work."