EXCLUSIVE: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Vows to Sue Over 'Wrongful Termination' After 'Fired' Cop is Reinstated to the Force — But Co-workers Are NOT Welcoming Him Back
Oct. 15 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman's son has been reinstated to the Priceville, Alabama police department, RadarOnline.com can report, after the officer was fired following a high-speed pursuit that took the life of an innocent teenager.
However, the drama for Garry Chapman isn't over yet, as he now prepares to sue the city for wrongful termination.
Chapman was chasing after a man on suspicion of DUI when the suspect's car plowed into a separate vehicle packed with four teens. Three were hospitalized, while 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed.
After an investigation, Chapman, 24, was fired from the force in September, but that decision has just been reversed by the Priceville City Council, in a unanimous vote.
But it seems not everyone is ready to welcome him back. Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Concerning the council's decision regarding Officer Garry Chapman, while I do not agree with it, we acknowledge the decision and will proceed accordingly.
"We are ready to refocus, move forward, and get back to work."
Garry Chapman Set to Sue
Chapman will be able to return to the job after a 10-day unpaid suspension. Once back, he will be placed on work probation and must complete retraining with a supervisor.
The crash investigation determined Chapman violated the department’s policy when he chased the suspect into a neighboring town while reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, endangering people in the area.
Chapman's lawyer has said from the start his client should never have been let go. Now, attorney Scott Morro told RadarOnline.com they want the town to pay.
"We will appeal the suspension and file suit," Morro said. "Officer Chapman was within policy and the law."
Morro is reportedly prepared to go after the city for $10million, telling a local news station: "They terminated him when they shouldn’t have, and now they’re disparaging him and they’re causing him emotional pain and suffering. They’re ruining his reputation."
Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Thanks
Chapman, the youngest son of the reality TV star, joined the Priceville Police Department in 2023. After the city council vote, his dad shared his appreciation on Instagram, posting a picture of the family celebrating at a Texas Roadhouse.
"After many prayers, my son Gary has officially been reinstated as an officer – cleared of any wrongdoing in the tragic pursuit that claimed the life of a young man," Dog wrote. "From the beginning, Gary acted with honor, courage, and integrity while doing his job to protect and serve.
"The real tragedy came from a suspect who chose to flee – and whose reckless actions caused a heartbreaking loss that will never be forgotten.
"While we are grateful to see justice done and Gary’s name cleared, our hearts remain heavy for the family who lost their son. As a father, I can understand that pain all too well, and our prayers will continue to be with them."
The Crash Left One Teen Dead
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chapman was tailing a man later identified as Archie Hale into the neighboring town of Hartselle.
Hale reportedly hit another car with six teens inside before crashing into a ditch. Hollis was killed, and three others in the car were hospitalized in critical condition. Hale and a passenger in his car were also hospitalized.
After the crash, family members of the teens created individual GoFundMe accounts, taking in donations for funeral expenses and medical treatment.