Kim Kardashian Calls Out 'The View' Hosts For Asking Sister Khloé 'Crazy' Questions About Her Weight and Looks During An Interview
Oct. 15 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is still upset with the hosts of The View following a 2008 interview where they asked her sister Khloé a series of deeply uncomfortable questions that would seem cruel and improper today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The SKIMS founder, 44, recalled appearing on the ABC daytime talk show for the first time with siblings Kourtney, 48, and Khloé, 41. Kim said the ladies on the panel kept remarking how the Good American founder bore little resemblance to her much more petite sisters.
'Crazy' Questions on 'The View'
Kim made the candid revelation during her Wednesday, October 15, appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.
Cooper asked: "What has been one of the most insane things that you've ever been asked in an interview?"
Kim immediately had an answer.
"You know what's so funny is Khloé sent in our group chat, our family chat, this interview that we did on The View, and it was like Kourtney, me, and Khloé. And they just looked at Khloe, and they were just like, 'How does it feel, Khloé, to just like look so different than Kourtney and Kim?'" the reality star began.
"It was just the way that they were asking questions. It was just that you could never get away with that today. It was about weight, it was about looks, it was about everything. And it was just so crazy that that's what it just was OK at that time," Kim continued.
At the time, the hosts questioning the ladies were Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, and Sherri Shepherd. Only Behar, 83, remains on the show today.
Alex Cooper Defends Khloe
Kim's answer upset Cooper, who has hosted Khloé on her podcast several times, saying it made her "so sad."
The host pointed out how she's interviewed the mother of two and noted, "She now has such a lightness about the topic because time has gone on where she was like, 'Oh my god, I used to get all this s--- about me and it hurt back then, but now I'm so secure in myself.'"
"But like in those moments in interviews, were you aware that people were doing that to her?" Cooper wondered.
"No, maybe sometimes, but her responses were so great though," Kim raved.
"She'd be like, 'Wait, what? She was like I can't believe you're asking me this. This is insane,'" Kim proudly stated about how Khloé always stood up for herself.
"I guess Kourtney and I should have maybe stuck up for her publicly a little bit more when that was happening. I think we just wanted to, we didn't know," the SKKN founder explained about their early days of media appearances after Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.
"These are like our first set of interviews, our first time on these shows. Like, what can we say? What can't we? But just to look back and to know that that's how interviews were conducted is kind of crazy," The Kardashians star mused.
Khloé's Dramatic Transformation
Over the years, Khloé began to bear a closer resemblance to her older sisters following a dramatic weight loss and a nose job.
The reality star revealed in 2015 that she dropped a whopping 35 pounds after becoming a fitness fanatic following her 2013 split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. That year, she released a book about her health journey, Strong Looks Better Naked.
Khloé set the record straight on all of her beauty procedures in June while replying to a plastic surgeon who did an analysis speculating on what she had done.
In addition to her already admitted-to rhinoplasty, she got "Laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else,"
Khloé also added she had "Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek, soft wave laser for skin tightening, filler in the past but not any over the last few years," and confessed she "lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady)."