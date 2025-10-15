Kim Kardashian Calls Out 'The View' Hosts For Asking Sister Khloé 'Crazy' Questions About Her Weight and Looks During An Interview

Kim made the candid revelation during her Wednesday, October 15, appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cooper asked: "What has been one of the most insane things that you've ever been asked in an interview?"

Kim immediately had an answer.

"You know what's so funny is Khloé sent in our group chat, our family chat, this interview that we did on The View, and it was like Kourtney, me, and Khloé. And they just looked at Khloe, and they were just like, 'How does it feel, Khloé, to just like look so different than Kourtney and Kim?'" the reality star began.

"It was just the way that they were asking questions. It was just that you could never get away with that today. It was about weight, it was about looks, it was about everything. And it was just so crazy that that's what it just was OK at that time," Kim continued.

At the time, the hosts questioning the ladies were Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, and Sherri Shepherd. Only Behar, 83, remains on the show today.