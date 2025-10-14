Kim Kardashian Leaves Fans in Disgust as She Debuts Shocking New SKIMS 'Ultimate Bush' Underwear Collection — 'This is Insane, Who Asked for This?'

While she may be an innovative underwear mogul, RadarOnline.com recently revealed she may be over reality television, choosing instead to focus on her budding law career.

"Kim has reached the point where she has to be realistic about her bandwidth," an insider shared. "Between her growing business empire and her four kids, and her ambitions with social justice and her law career, there just aren't enough hours in the day – something's got to give."

While she passed the "baby bar" in 2021, she still has to pass the official bar exam to become a licensed attorney.

"She doesn't want to let her mom or the family down, but the truth is, doing the show is the last thing on her priority list. She's studying for the bar exam and juggling so many other things right now," said the source, who added Kardashian may not completely cut ties with the clan's Hulu show, but feels it's time to scale back," the source noted.

"Her sisters can pick up the slack, which is only fair as far as Kim's concerned, since they wouldn't even have the life they have if it wasn't for her and all her hard work and willingness to put herself out there for the sake of their show and ratings," they added. "She wants the rest of them to step up. It's a nightmare for Kris [Jenner] because Kim is still the fan favorite, and she's also the only one her mom can fully count on. Kim is still insisting it can work, but Kris is freaking out."