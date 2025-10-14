Kim Kardashian Leaves Fans in Disgust as She Debuts Shocking New SKIMS 'Ultimate Bush' Underwear Collection — 'This is Insane, Who Asked for This?'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to be daring with her products, ranging from face wraps to nipple bras, but her latest item she launched, has people questioning if she's finally gone too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this morning, her bodywear line Skims announced its latest product collection for sale, and it's shocking many, to say the least.
Kim Kardashian Debuts 'The Ultimate Bush' Underwear Collection
The collection is dubbed "The Ultimate Bush," and features thong underwear with a multitude of textures and tones on the front.
The collection features a campaign video entitled “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes," which is set to a 1970s game show, and has the following tagline: "With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be."
In the clip, the game show host Chuck Douglas dons a suit and asks a live studio audience to guess if the women standing on the stage have "hair down there" that matches the color of the hair on their heads.
Kim Kardashian's New Underwear Collection's Video Ad
We are then introduced to Heather, whom the audience guesses is a "brunette" down there based on her black hair. This turns out to be incorrect.
Next, we meet Farrah, a blonde woman, whom the audience surmises is a blonde "down there," spoiler alert, they are also wrong.
Finally, we are introduced to Misty, a red-headed lady the audience thinks is red "down there," and they are, yet again, wrong.
Douglas then announces, "Skims faux hair panty, the ultimate bush," promoting the new product.
In an Instagram ad for the line, it reads, "Who said the carpet has to match the drapes? Our most shocking panty, ever, is available now."
Commenters Went Off on Kim Kardashian's New Underwear Line
Many of the thongs, which are priced at $32 a piece, quickly sold out, and people interested now have to be waitlisted to get them. There is a low stock of a few of the variants.
People immediately flooded the comments section, with one person saying they had to "Google" to ensure it's not April Fools Day, and another piping in to add, "This is insane, who asked for this?"
While one Instagram user insisted the new thongs were "gross," many others asked if this was a joke, with one person noting they thought it was a Saturday Night Live skit.
Still, others noted they "spend their entire lives" getting rid of this hair, with one person adding she pays "good money to get waxed" and questioning if "some people would pay to put it back on?"
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was Crudely Shot Down by Another MTV Reality Show Before Finding Success and Causing Trouble on 'Jersey Shore'
Kim Kardashian May Be Over Reality TV
While she may be an innovative underwear mogul, RadarOnline.com recently revealed she may be over reality television, choosing instead to focus on her budding law career.
"Kim has reached the point where she has to be realistic about her bandwidth," an insider shared. "Between her growing business empire and her four kids, and her ambitions with social justice and her law career, there just aren't enough hours in the day – something's got to give."
While she passed the "baby bar" in 2021, she still has to pass the official bar exam to become a licensed attorney.
"She doesn't want to let her mom or the family down, but the truth is, doing the show is the last thing on her priority list. She's studying for the bar exam and juggling so many other things right now," said the source, who added Kardashian may not completely cut ties with the clan's Hulu show, but feels it's time to scale back," the source noted.
"Her sisters can pick up the slack, which is only fair as far as Kim's concerned, since they wouldn't even have the life they have if it wasn't for her and all her hard work and willingness to put herself out there for the sake of their show and ratings," they added. "She wants the rest of them to step up. It's a nightmare for Kris [Jenner] because Kim is still the fan favorite, and she's also the only one her mom can fully count on. Kim is still insisting it can work, but Kris is freaking out."