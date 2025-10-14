EXCLUSIVE: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was Crudely Shot Down by Another MTV Reality Show Before Finding Success and Causing Trouble on 'Jersey Shore'

However, she nearly took her talents to a different reality show – if only they would have had her.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Polizzi revealed she really wanted to be part of The Real World franchise.

"I think I sent two tapes in and heard nothing back," the 37-year-old admitted, adding that after the show rejected her, she decided to try for a "smaller" show.

"Then I did this little show on MTV called Are You Really Going Out With Him? And I experienced a little reality," she reminisced. "We only filmed for two days, but I was like, this is fun."